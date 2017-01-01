Widgetized Section

You Are An Original!

Yet you, Lord, are our Father.We are the clay, you are the potter; we are all the work of your hand. Isaiah 64:8

You are unique. There is only one you. Different DNA, fingerprints, and cells in your body. It would be boring if all of us were alike. That was not ever God’s intent.

Seems like in growing up during the teen years especially girls try to fit in and be like their friends. This age is hard to navigate through and can be trying on parents. Every person has a distinct giftedness and personality. The saying goes “bloom where you are planted” and indeed that is so true. We are not meant to be carbon copies of each other.

A sign I have on the wall of my home simply says “Be Yourself. Everyone Else Is Taken”. Can you do that? Can you just be yourself and not worry about everybody else? Relax and follow God.

PRAYER: Thank you for creating me just like I am. You have plans for me. You want me to be who you created me to be. Thanks for helping me as I navigate through life. Help me not try to be like everyone else. In Jesus’ name. Amen.