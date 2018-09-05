Wounded Warriors to play in Madison on Saturday

Wounded warriors will take the field Saturday in Madison to raise money for a good cause.

The Wounded Warriors Amputee Softball Team is playing a tripleheader at Madison Academy, located at 325 Slaughter Road.

The charity softball team was founded in 2010 and is made up of veteran and active-duty military members who travel to play able-bodied teams in celebrity and exhibition games. The team’s goal is to inspire and educate, while at the same time enhancing the health of the players on the team.

Games are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.