Walking tour of Galaxy of Lights to continue this weekend

A family favorite is returning to the Huntsville Botanical Gardens this weekend– The Galaxy of Lights! The Galaxy of Lights is a magnificent holiday light extravaganza featuring larger-than-life animated light displays. There are nearly 200 displays to enjoy at this year’s Galaxy of Lights. This year’s viewing options are walking and driving tours, as well as dog-walking nights. Walking through the lights offers a very fun and unique way to see the Galaxy of Lights. It’s a shorter trail and along the way you can stop and visit Santa, have a cup of hot cocoa and a cookie or even a cup of “spirited” coffee is that’s your pleasure. Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for children. – November 16 – 21 | 5:30 – 8. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Shoppe at the Garden or online at hsvbg.org.