Upcoming Family Fun Events this week

ONGOING

6TH ANNUAL POP UP PARKS

Daily all hours

Downtown Huntsville Square

100 Northside Square

No admission charged

www.downtownhuntsville.org/featured-events/

Temporary mini-parks designed and installed by local businesses and organizations will surround the courthouse downtown inviting visitors to play a game or relax in an oasis.

ALIEN WORLDS AND ANDROIDS

Recurring daily

U.S. Space & Rocket Center

One Tranquility Base

(256) 837-3400

www.rocketcenter.com/calendar/2018-09-21/alien-worlds-and-androids

Ignite your curiosity and explore the possibility of life beyond Earth. In this exhibit, guests join scientists in their search for alien life in and beyond our solar system and discover strange alien-like creatures found here on Earth. With content that showcases the cutting-edge science taking place at organizations such as Jet Propulsion Laboratory and NASA, “Alien Worlds & Androids” brings you face-to-face with worlds far beyond their own and introduces the technology that takes them there.

Enjoy hands-on experiments in nine themed galleries and take a simulated journey on the Mars Rover. Then discover how science fiction can influence reality with life-size models of iconic robots from blockbuster films. From deep-sea exploration to artificial intelligence and robotics, let your imagination run wild in this newest featured exhibition.

MARSHALL SPACE FLIGHT CENTER BUS TOURS

Starting: 12:30 PM

U.S. Space & Rocket Center

One Tranquility Base

256-721-7218

Short of becoming a rocket scientist, there’s no better way to get a glimpse of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) than on the MSFC Bus Tour also known as the NASA Bus Tour! Take a bus from the U.S. Space & Rocket Center for an exciting tour of the MSFC facilities, including stops at the Historic Test Stands and the Propulsion Research and Development Laboratory. The tour departs and returns to the blue awning at the Rocket Center daily and lasts approximately 2-2 1/2 hours.

Admission: Admission charged. Purchase tickets at main ticket desk by noon.

SCARECROW TRAIL

Recurring daily

Mon – Sat 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Thu 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM, Sun 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Huntsville Botanical Garden

4747 Bob Wallace Avenue

(256) 830-4447

Admission charged

www.hsvbg.org

With weekend hayrides, a picturesque Pumpkin Patch, and, of course, the ever-popular Scarecrow Trail, nothing says family fun like fall at the Huntsville Botanical Garden! This year’s trail theme is Mythical and Magical Scarecrows of Legend.

MADISON COUNTY MARKER CHALLENGE

Recurring daily

No admission charged

www.hmchs.info/mkrs/

Explore the local history of Huntsville and Madison County on the go by visiting Madison County’s 125+ historical markers. Use maps and mobile device apps to find the makers, record the code on each marker post and learn about each site. Compete with your friends to earn awards on the seven marker trails that will be released this year. The Historical Society will lead a kick-off walk for the public at 1 p.m. on October 6.

GARDENS OF MYTH

Through October 31

Huntsville Botanical Garden

4747 Bob Wallace Avenue

(256) 830-4447

Website: http://hsvbg.org/seasonal-festivals/#Myth

FOLK FAMILY FUN

Tue-Sat 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Sun 12:00 – 5:00 PM

Burritt on the Mountain

3101 Burritt Drive

www.burrittonthemountain.com/event/folk-family-fun/2018-08-03/

TATE FARMS COTTON PICKIN’ PUMPKINS

Mon – Fri 2 – 6:00 PM, Sat 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Tate Farms (Cotton Pickin Pumpkin Farms)

8414A Moores Mill Road

(256) 828-8288

Admission charged

www.tatefarmsal.com/family-fun/

WEEDEN HOUSE MUSEUM & GARDEN

Recurring weekly on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday

Wed – Sat 10:30 AM or by appointment. Please call ahead.

300 Gates Avenue

Phone: (256) 536-7718

Admission charged

www.weedenhousemuseum.com/home.html

Built in 1819, the house at 300 Gates Avenue is now open to the public as the Weeden House Museum and Garden. Dr. William Weeden bought the house in 1845 and his descendants owned it until 1956. The most notable resident is Maria Howard Weeden. Always a seeker of beauty, Howard possessed the rare ability to record its essence for others to enjoy. The paintings and poems that fill the pages of her four published books (1898-1904) bear plentiful evidence of this talent.

THURSDAY

BIERGARTEN

Through October 18

Recurring weekly on Thursday

4:30 – 7:30 pm

U.S. Space & Rocket Center

One Tranquility Base

No admission charged. Food and drink for purchase.

Website: http://www.rocketcenter.com/Biergarten

Visit the U.S. Space & Rocket Center Saturn V Hall in the Davidson Center for Space Exploration* for the German Biergarten, featuring authentic German cuisine crafted by renowned chefs David Oreskovich and Jason Williams.

GREENE STREET MARKET AT NATIVITY

Recurring weekly on Thursday

Oct 3 – 6 pm, May – Aug 4 – 8 pm, Sep 4 – 7 pm,

Downtown Huntsville

Eustis Avenue from Greene Street to Southside Square

No admission charged

www.facebook.com/The-Greene-Street-Market-at-Nativity-199822090052758/

THURSDAY NIGHT SWING

Recurring weekly on Thursday

Times: Beginner/core lesson 6:30-7:30 pm, intermediate/exploring lesson 7:30 – 8:30 pm, open dancing 8:30 – 10 pm

Flying Monkey Theatre

2211 Seminole Drive

(256) 533-0399

Website: www.lowemill.net

GAME NIGHT THURSDAYS

Recurring weekly on Thursday

From: 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Downtown Huntsville

100 Northside Square

No admission charged

www.facebook.com/events/257612491625947

Downtown is always the place to be! In October on Northside Square, you can play on the Rolling Video Games truck! Have a drink or dinner downtown then enjoy free play or watch football on the mounted satellite TVs.

WEEKEND

ARTISAN’S AND FARMER’S MARKET

Recurring weekly on Saturday

8:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Village of Providence

7 Towne Center Drive, NW; Suite 102

No admission charged

BREAKFAST TROLLEY TOUR

Recurring weekly on Saturday

10:00 AM

Alabama Constitution Village

109 Gates Avenue

(256) 535-6564

Admission charged, reservations recommended.

www.earlyworks.com

Based on the ridiculously popular British model, this event is a mobile outdoor flea market.

MADISON CITY FARMERS MARKET

Recurring weekly on Saturday

Apr – Sep 8:00 AM – Noon, Oct/Nov 9:00 AM – Noon

Trinity Baptist Church parking lot

1088 Hughes Road

(256) 656-7841

No admission charged

www.madisoncityfarmersmarket.com

SATURDAY ARTIST MARKET

Recurring weekly on Saturday

From: 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM

Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment

2211 Seminole Drive

HUNTSVILLE GEM, JEWELRY, AND MINERAL SHOW

October 12 – October 14

Fri/Sat 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Sun 12:00 – 5:00 PM

Jaycee Community Building

2180 Airport Road, SW

(256) 534-8803

Admission charged for adults

www.huntsvillegms.org

INSIDE OUT STUDIO’S ARTIST RECEPTION

October 12

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment

2211 Seminole Drive

No admission charged

www.lowemill.net/event/inside-out-studios-artist-showcase/

The fine arts reception will feature pieces by Inside Out Studio artists, including works by Maria Rivette, Katie Slaton, Rachel Folsom, Leila Vongasapay, Dana Anderson, Scott Dow, Daniel Anderson, Beth Coe, James Powell, Tyrone Powell, Cody Britnell, Laura Gibson, Glen Parker, Marie Diaz, Tyrone Powell, and Marie Diaz.

Inside Out Studio is a non-profit organization that provides adults with special needs the space, supplies, and accommodations needed to hone their craft at no charge. The studio, which opened its doors in April 2016 at Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment, has been an incredible success.

The free reception will be in the second floor of the north wing of Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment and will feature hor d’oeuvres by Chef Will The Palate.

JIM PARKER’S SONGWRITERS SHOWCASE

October 12

6:30 pm

Von Braun Center Playhouse

700 Monroe Street

(256) 533-1953

Admission charged

LYLE THE CROCODILE

October 12- October 21

Recurring weekly on Sunday, Friday, Saturday

FFri 7:00 PM, Sat/Sun 1:30 and 5:00 PM

on Braun Center Playhouse

700 Monroe Street

(256) 539-6829

Admission charged

www.fantasyplayhouse.com

The Primms’ new house on East 88th Street has a big surprise – a crocodile in the bathtub! Lyle the Crocodile is no ordinary reptile but that doesn’t stop nasty neighbor Mr. Grumps from wanting to banish him to the zoo! Your family is invited to a toe-tapping, finger-snapping musical as the Big Apple comes to the Rocket City! Recommended for all ages.

Lyle the Crocodile, based on the book by Bernard Waber is adapted for the stage by Kevin Kling with music by Richard Gray and produced by special arrangement by Plays for Young Audiences. Lena Austin is the director.

ASTRONOMY DAY

October 13

From: 01:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Monte Sano State Park

5105 Nolen Avenue

No admission charged

www.vbas.org/index.php/astronomy-day

Events will include family fun activities hosted by local science groups, planetarium shows and telescope observing (weather permitting. Outdoor hands-on activities from 1-5 pm will be offered by Von Braun Astronomical Society, as well as local science enthusiasts. Short planetarium shows will allow guests to view the night sky indoors, while special solar telescopes outside will offer views of sunspots and solar flares. Visitors may tour both observatory facilities to hear stories about the construction and installation of the telescopes.

Evening activities will kick off at 7:30 pm with a presentation indoors by keynote speaker, BG (USA ret.) Robert L Stewart (former NASA astronaut). Telescopes will be set up to view the night sky, weather permitting.

FOLK SCHOOL WORKSHOPS

October 13

From: 9:00 AM to 04:00 PM

Burritt on the Mountain

3101 Burritt Drive

(256) 427-5196

Admission charged

www.burrittonthemountain.com/event/folk-school-workshops-october-13

GUIDED TOUR OF LOWE MILL A&E

Recurring weekly on Saturday

Starting: 2:00 PM

Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment

2211 Seminole Drive, Huntsville

No admission charged

TRAIN RIDE: PUNKIN’ PICKIN’ RUN

October 13

Four excursion times:

9:30 AM, 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM and 2:30 PM

North Alabama Railroad Museum (NARM)

694 Chase Road

(256) 851-6276

Admission charged

www.northalabamarailroadmuseum.com/buy_tickets_events_list.html

Travelers will disembark at Normal, Alabama where the pumpkin patch awaits-ready for every child to take home their very own pumpkin.

STEP BACK IN TIME

Recurring weekly on Saturday

From: 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM

Burritt on the Mountain

3101 Burritt Drive

Admission charged

www.burrittonthemountain.com/event/step-back-in-time-2018-10-07

Visit the Historic Park for a special demonstration of a historic craft or chore. Inquire about the Saturday’s activity at the Welcome Center.

LAUREN DAIGLE

October 14

7:30 PM

Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

Admission charged

www.vonbrauncenter.com

release-tour/