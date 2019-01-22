Upcoming events this week
ONGOING
MARSHALL SPACE FLIGHT CENTER BUS TOURS
Starting: 12:30 PM
U.S. Space & Rocket Center
One Tranquility Base
256-721-7218
Short of becoming a rocket scientist, there’s no better way to get a glimpse of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) than on the MSFC Bus Tour also known as the NASA Bus Tour! Take a bus from the U.S. Space & Rocket Center for an exciting tour of the MSFC facilities, including stops at the Historic Test Stands and the Propulsion Research and Development Laboratory. The tour departs and returns to the blue awning at the Rocket Center daily and lasts approximately 2-2 1/2 hours.
MADISON COUNTY MARKER CHALLENGE
Recurring daily
No admission charged
www.hmchs.info/mkrs/
Explore the local history of Huntsville and Madison County on the go by visiting Madison County’s 125+ historical markers. Use maps and mobile device apps to find the makers, record the code on each marker post and learn about each site. Compete with your friends to earn awards on the seven marker trails that will be released this year. The Historical Society will lead a kick-off walk for the public at 1 p.m. on October 6.
THURSDAY NIGHT SWING
Recurring weekly on Thursday
Beginner/core lesson 6:30-7:30 pm
Intermediate/Exploring Lesson 7:30 – 8:30 pm
Open dancing 8:30 – 10 pm
Flying Monkey Theatre
2211 Seminole Drive
(256) 533-0399
www.lowemill.net
THEATRE HUNTSVILLE’S “TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD”
January 19 – January 26
Times: Jan 18, 19, 24-26 7:30 PM, Jan 20/26 2:00 PM
Von Braun Center
700 Monroe Street
(256) 536-0807
www.app.arts-people.com
BEAKS AND BARKS IN THE GARDEN
Recurring daily
Huntsville Botanical Garden
4747 Bob Wallace Avenue
(256) 830-4447
Admission charged plus $1.00 per dog
www.hsvbg.org
KANE BROWN
January 24
Von Braun Center Propst Arena
700 Monroe Street
Admission charged
D1 ICE HOCKEY: UAH CHARGERS V ALASKA
January 25 – January 26
Puck drops at 7:07 PM
Von Braun Center Propst Arena
700 Monroe Street
Admission charged
www.uahchargers.com
FINDING NEVERLAND
January 25 – January 27
Fri 8:00 PM, Sat 2:00 and 8:00 PM, Sun 1:00 and 6:30 PM
Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
700 Monroe Street
Admission charged
www.broadwaytheatreleague.org
ROCKET CITY GAMEFEST
January 25 – January 27
Holiday Inn Research Park
5903 University Drive
(256) 881-7537
Admission charged
www.rocketcitygamefest.com
ART TOUR OF HOMES
January 26
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
(256) 519-2787
Admission charged
www.artshuntsville.org
ICE HOCKEY: HAVOC V MACON
January 26
Puck drops at 3:00 PM
Von Braun Center Propst Arena
700 Monroe Street
Admission charged
www.sphlhavoc.wttstats.pointstreak.com
MAD SCIENTIST BASH
January 26
U.S. Space & Rocket Center
One Tranquility Base
www.gospaceeducation.org/events
PLANETARIUM SHOW
Recurring weekly on Saturday
Doors open at 7 pm, program at 7:30 pm
Von Braun Astronomical Society Planetarium
Monte Sano State Park
(256) 539-0316
Admission charged
www.vbas.org/
ROCKET CITY GAMEFEST
January 25 – January 27
Holiday Inn Research Park
5903 University Drive
(256) 881-7537
Admission charged
www.rocketcitygamefest.com/
SUPER SATURDAY – “BIRDING AT BURRITT”
January 26
Burritt on the Mountain
3101 Burritt Drive
(256) 512-0146
www.burrittonthemountain.com
YOGA IN THE GALLERY
Thrugh Feb. 23
Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment
2211 Seminole Drive
(256) 533-0399
Admission charged
www.lowemill.net/yoga/
HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS
January 27
Von Braun Center Propst Arena
700 Monroe Street
Admission charged
www.vonbrauncenter.com
OUR SHARED HERITAGE: ALABAMA ARTISTS FROM THE COLLECTION PART I
January 27 – March 24
Huntsville Museum of Art
300 Church Street
(256) 535-4350
www.hsvmuseum.org
SYMPHONY CASUAL CLASSICS SERIES: Barista Bach
January 27
3:30 PM
Alchemy Lounge at Lowe Mill ARTS
2211 Seminole Drive
Admission charged
www.hso.org/concerts/barista-bach/
HARRY TOULMIN: TERRITORY JUDGE
January 29
Huntsville Public Library
915 Monroe Street
(256) 532-2360
No admission charged