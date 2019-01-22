Upcoming events this week

ONGOING

MARSHALL SPACE FLIGHT CENTER BUS TOURS

Starting: 12:30 PM

U.S. Space & Rocket Center

One Tranquility Base

256-721-7218

Short of becoming a rocket scientist, there’s no better way to get a glimpse of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) than on the MSFC Bus Tour also known as the NASA Bus Tour! Take a bus from the U.S. Space & Rocket Center for an exciting tour of the MSFC facilities, including stops at the Historic Test Stands and the Propulsion Research and Development Laboratory. The tour departs and returns to the blue awning at the Rocket Center daily and lasts approximately 2-2 1/2 hours.

MADISON COUNTY MARKER CHALLENGE

Recurring daily

No admission charged

www.hmchs.info/mkrs/

Explore the local history of Huntsville and Madison County on the go by visiting Madison County’s 125+ historical markers. Use maps and mobile device apps to find the makers, record the code on each marker post and learn about each site. Compete with your friends to earn awards on the seven marker trails that will be released this year. The Historical Society will lead a kick-off walk for the public at 1 p.m. on October 6.

THURSDAY NIGHT SWING

Recurring weekly on Thursday

Beginner/core lesson 6:30-7:30 pm

Intermediate/Exploring Lesson 7:30 – 8:30 pm

Open dancing 8:30 – 10 pm

Flying Monkey Theatre

2211 Seminole Drive

(256) 533-0399

www.lowemill.net

THEATRE HUNTSVILLE’S “TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD”

January 19 – January 26

Times: Jan 18, 19, 24-26 7:30 PM, Jan 20/26 2:00 PM

Von Braun Center

700 Monroe Street

(256) 536-0807

www.app.arts-people.com

BEAKS AND BARKS IN THE GARDEN

Recurring daily

Huntsville Botanical Garden

4747 Bob Wallace Avenue

(256) 830-4447

Admission charged plus $1.00 per dog

www.hsvbg.org

KANE BROWN

January 24

Von Braun Center Propst Arena

700 Monroe Street

Admission charged

D1 ICE HOCKEY: UAH CHARGERS V ALASKA

January 25 – January 26

Puck drops at 7:07 PM

Von Braun Center Propst Arena

700 Monroe Street

Admission charged

www.uahchargers.com

FINDING NEVERLAND

January 25 – January 27

Fri 8:00 PM, Sat 2:00 and 8:00 PM, Sun 1:00 and 6:30 PM

Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

700 Monroe Street

Admission charged

www.broadwaytheatreleague.org

ROCKET CITY GAMEFEST

January 25 – January 27

Holiday Inn Research Park

5903 University Drive

(256) 881-7537

Admission charged

www.rocketcitygamefest.com

ART TOUR OF HOMES

January 26

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

(256) 519-2787

Admission charged

www.artshuntsville.org

ICE HOCKEY: HAVOC V MACON

January 26

Puck drops at 3:00 PM

Von Braun Center Propst Arena

700 Monroe Street

Admission charged

www.sphlhavoc.wttstats.pointstreak.com

MAD SCIENTIST BASH

January 26

U.S. Space & Rocket Center

One Tranquility Base

www.gospaceeducation.org/events

PLANETARIUM SHOW

Recurring weekly on Saturday

Doors open at 7 pm, program at 7:30 pm

Von Braun Astronomical Society Planetarium

Monte Sano State Park

(256) 539-0316

Admission charged

www.vbas.org/

ROCKET CITY GAMEFEST

January 25 – January 27

Holiday Inn Research Park

5903 University Drive

(256) 881-7537

Admission charged

www.rocketcitygamefest.com/

SUPER SATURDAY – “BIRDING AT BURRITT”

January 26

Burritt on the Mountain

3101 Burritt Drive

(256) 512-0146

www.burrittonthemountain.com

YOGA IN THE GALLERY

Thrugh Feb. 23

Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment

2211 Seminole Drive

(256) 533-0399

Admission charged

www.lowemill.net/yoga/

HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

January 27

Von Braun Center Propst Arena

700 Monroe Street

Admission charged

www.vonbrauncenter.com

OUR SHARED HERITAGE: ALABAMA ARTISTS FROM THE COLLECTION PART I

January 27 – March 24

Huntsville Museum of Art

300 Church Street

(256) 535-4350

www.hsvmuseum.org

SYMPHONY CASUAL CLASSICS SERIES: Barista Bach

January 27

3:30 PM

Alchemy Lounge at Lowe Mill ARTS

2211 Seminole Drive

Admission charged

www.hso.org/concerts/barista-bach/

HARRY TOULMIN: TERRITORY JUDGE

January 29

Huntsville Public Library

915 Monroe Street

(256) 532-2360

No admission charged