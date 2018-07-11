Upcoming events for July 11-July 17

THURSDAY

BIERGARTEN

Through October 18

Recurring weekly on Thursday

4:30 – 7:30 pm

U.S. Space & Rocket Center

One Tranquility Base

No admission charged. Food and drink for purchase.

Website: http://www.rocketcenter.com/Biergarten

Visit the U.S. Space & Rocket Center Saturn V Hall in the Davidson Center for Space Exploration* for the German Biergarten, featuring authentic German cuisine crafted by renowned chefs David Oreskovich and Jason Williams.

Enjoy the festive atmosphere with imported and domestic beers and delicious wines from the German region. Traditional German dancers have been added. It’s family friendly and leashed dogs are welcome on the Apollo Terrace and in Apollo Courtyard. Admission is free to this rain or shine event, and food and beverages are available for purchase.

ARTS ON EUSTIS

Recurring weekly on Thursday

From: 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

208 Eustis Avenue, Huntsville

No admission charged

Arts Huntsville is joining the Greene Street Market to feature eight new artists each week for viewing and shopping.

GREENE STREET MARKET AT NATIVITY

Recurring weekly on Thursday

Oct 3 – 6 pm, May – Aug 4 – 8 pm, Sep 4 – 7 pm,

Downtown Huntsville

Eustis Avenue from Greene Street to Southside Square

(256) 682-4429

No admission charged

Website: www.facebook.com/The-Greene-Street-Market-at-Nativity-199822090052758/

CONCERTS IN THE COURTYARD

Recurring weekly on Thursday

From: 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM

208 Eustis Avenue

Start the weekend early with monthly concerts in the courtyard of the historic Church of the Nativity in downtown huntsville. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and arrive early to take in the Greene Street Market and Arts on Eustis.

THURSDAY NIGHT SWING

Recurring weekly on Thursday

Times: Beginner/core lesson 6:30-7:30 pm, intermediate/exploring lesson 7:30 – 8:30 pm, open dancing 8:30 – 10 pm

Flying Monkey Theatre

2211 Seminole Drive

(256) 533-0399

Website: www.lowemill.net

UNDER THE LIGHTS

Recurring weekly on Thursday

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Clinton Avenue, Huntsville

Enjoy local musicians in front of UG White and Sam & Greg’s while you shop, dine and play in historic downtown Huntsville.

WEEKEND

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES

July 13 – July 21

Fri, Sat 7:30 PM, Sun 2:00 PM

Von Braun Center Playhouse

700 Monroe Street

(256) 536-0807

Tickets sold at 3314 Long Avenue.

Website: http://theatrehsv.org

This smash off-Broadway hit takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy, four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! As we learn about their lives and loves, the girls serenade us with classic ‘50s hits including “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid,” and “Lipstick on Your Collar.” In act two, the Wonderettes reunite to take the stage and perform at their ten-year reunion. We learn about the highs and lows the girls have experienced in the past decade and are charmed to find that no matter what life throws their way, they will conquer it together. Featuring over 30 classic ’50s and ’60s hits, The Marvelous Wonderettes will keep you smiling in this must-take musical trip down memory lane!

MOVIES IN THE PARK

July 13

Movie begins at sundown.

Big Spring Park East

2501 Memorial Parkway SW

No admission charged

www.facebook.com/events/1789358944435945/

Family-friendly films are shown at sundown on a big inflatable screen in Big Spring Park on the second and fourth Fridays of June, July and August. Folks arrive early to claim a prime viewing spot and enjoy featured entertainment before the movie begins. Huntsville Sympony Orchestra will host an Instrument Petting Zoo before the show.

MOVIES IN THE PARK: VILLAGE OF PROVIDENCE

July 13

Movie starts after sundown

Village of Providence

7 Towne Center Drive, NW; Suite 102

(256) 704-3354

No admission charged

www.facebook.com/pg/VOPnewhomes/events/

The Village of Providence Movies in the Park event is free and open to the public. Movies begin at dusk, usually between 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.. The screen will be located in The Village of Providence Park, the large green space on Providence Main Street.

FRIDAY NIGHT ART WALK

July 13

Recurring monthly on the 2nd Friday

From: 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Downtown Huntsville Square

100 Northside Square

No admission charged

www.downtownhuntsville.org/featured-events/

JURASSIC QUEST

July 13 – July 15

Fri 3:00 – 8:00 PM, Sat/Sun 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Von Braun Center South Hall

700 Monroe Street

Admission charged

jurassicquest.com/huntsville

ARTISAN’S AND FARMER’S MARKET

Recurring weekly on Saturday

8:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Village of Providence

7 Towne Center Drive, NW; Suite 102

No admission charged

BREAKFAST TROLLEY TOUR

Recurring weekly on Saturday

10:00 AM

Alabama Constitution Village

109 Gates Avenue

(256) 535-6564

Admission charged, reservations recommended.

Website: http://www.earlyworks.com

MADISON CITY FARMERS MARKET

Recurring weekly on Saturday

Apr – Sep 8:00 AM – Noon, Oct/Nov 9:00 AM – Noon

Trinity Baptist Church parking lot

1088 Hughes Road

(256) 656-7841

No admission charged

Website: http://www.madisoncityfarmersmarket.com

PLANETARIUM SHOW

Recurring weekly on Saturday

Doors open at 7 pm, program at 7:30 pm

Von Braun Astronomical Society Planetarium

Monte Sano State Park

(256) 539-0316

Admission charged

Website: http://vbas.org/

SATURDAY ARTIST MARKET

Recurring weekly on Saturday

From: 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM

Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment

2211 Seminole Drive

CONCERTS IN THE PARK

Recurring weekly on Monday

From: 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM

Big Spring Park

No admission charged

Website: http://www.artshuntsville.org/concerts-in-the-park/