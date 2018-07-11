Upcoming events for July 11-July 17
THURSDAY
BIERGARTEN
Through October 18
Recurring weekly on Thursday
4:30 – 7:30 pm
U.S. Space & Rocket Center
One Tranquility Base
No admission charged. Food and drink for purchase.
Website: http://www.rocketcenter.com/Biergarten
Visit the U.S. Space & Rocket Center Saturn V Hall in the Davidson Center for Space Exploration* for the German Biergarten, featuring authentic German cuisine crafted by renowned chefs David Oreskovich and Jason Williams.
Enjoy the festive atmosphere with imported and domestic beers and delicious wines from the German region. Traditional German dancers have been added. It’s family friendly and leashed dogs are welcome on the Apollo Terrace and in Apollo Courtyard. Admission is free to this rain or shine event, and food and beverages are available for purchase.
ARTS ON EUSTIS
Recurring weekly on Thursday
From: 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM
208 Eustis Avenue, Huntsville
No admission charged
Arts Huntsville is joining the Greene Street Market to feature eight new artists each week for viewing and shopping.
GREENE STREET MARKET AT NATIVITY
Recurring weekly on Thursday
Oct 3 – 6 pm, May – Aug 4 – 8 pm, Sep 4 – 7 pm,
Downtown Huntsville
Eustis Avenue from Greene Street to Southside Square
(256) 682-4429
No admission charged
Website: www.facebook.com/The-Greene-Street-Market-at-Nativity-199822090052758/
CONCERTS IN THE COURTYARD
Recurring weekly on Thursday
From: 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM
208 Eustis Avenue
Start the weekend early with monthly concerts in the courtyard of the historic Church of the Nativity in downtown huntsville. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and arrive early to take in the Greene Street Market and Arts on Eustis.
THURSDAY NIGHT SWING
Recurring weekly on Thursday
Times: Beginner/core lesson 6:30-7:30 pm, intermediate/exploring lesson 7:30 – 8:30 pm, open dancing 8:30 – 10 pm
Flying Monkey Theatre
2211 Seminole Drive
(256) 533-0399
Website: www.lowemill.net
UNDER THE LIGHTS
Recurring weekly on Thursday
5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Clinton Avenue, Huntsville
Enjoy local musicians in front of UG White and Sam & Greg’s while you shop, dine and play in historic downtown Huntsville.
WEEKEND
THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES
July 13 – July 21
Fri, Sat 7:30 PM, Sun 2:00 PM
Von Braun Center Playhouse
700 Monroe Street
(256) 536-0807
Tickets sold at 3314 Long Avenue.
Website: http://theatrehsv.org
This smash off-Broadway hit takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy, four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! As we learn about their lives and loves, the girls serenade us with classic ‘50s hits including “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid,” and “Lipstick on Your Collar.” In act two, the Wonderettes reunite to take the stage and perform at their ten-year reunion. We learn about the highs and lows the girls have experienced in the past decade and are charmed to find that no matter what life throws their way, they will conquer it together. Featuring over 30 classic ’50s and ’60s hits, The Marvelous Wonderettes will keep you smiling in this must-take musical trip down memory lane!
MOVIES IN THE PARK
July 13
Movie begins at sundown.
Big Spring Park East
2501 Memorial Parkway SW
No admission charged
www.facebook.com/events/1789358944435945/
Family-friendly films are shown at sundown on a big inflatable screen in Big Spring Park on the second and fourth Fridays of June, July and August. Folks arrive early to claim a prime viewing spot and enjoy featured entertainment before the movie begins. Huntsville Sympony Orchestra will host an Instrument Petting Zoo before the show.
MOVIES IN THE PARK: VILLAGE OF PROVIDENCE
July 13
Movie starts after sundown
Village of Providence
7 Towne Center Drive, NW; Suite 102
(256) 704-3354
No admission charged
www.facebook.com/pg/VOPnewhomes/events/
The Village of Providence Movies in the Park event is free and open to the public. Movies begin at dusk, usually between 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.. The screen will be located in The Village of Providence Park, the large green space on Providence Main Street.
FRIDAY NIGHT ART WALK
July 13
Recurring monthly on the 2nd Friday
From: 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Downtown Huntsville Square
100 Northside Square
No admission charged
www.downtownhuntsville.org/featured-events/
JURASSIC QUEST
July 13 – July 15
Fri 3:00 – 8:00 PM, Sat/Sun 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Von Braun Center South Hall
700 Monroe Street
Admission charged
jurassicquest.com/huntsville
ARTISAN’S AND FARMER’S MARKET
Recurring weekly on Saturday
8:00 AM to 12:00 PM
Village of Providence
7 Towne Center Drive, NW; Suite 102
No admission charged
BREAKFAST TROLLEY TOUR
Recurring weekly on Saturday
10:00 AM
Alabama Constitution Village
109 Gates Avenue
(256) 535-6564
Admission charged, reservations recommended.
Website: http://www.earlyworks.com
MADISON CITY FARMERS MARKET
Recurring weekly on Saturday
Apr – Sep 8:00 AM – Noon, Oct/Nov 9:00 AM – Noon
Trinity Baptist Church parking lot
1088 Hughes Road
(256) 656-7841
No admission charged
Website: http://www.madisoncityfarmersmarket.com
PLANETARIUM SHOW
Recurring weekly on Saturday
Doors open at 7 pm, program at 7:30 pm
Von Braun Astronomical Society Planetarium
Monte Sano State Park
(256) 539-0316
Admission charged
Website: http://vbas.org/
SATURDAY ARTIST MARKET
Recurring weekly on Saturday
From: 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM
Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment
2211 Seminole Drive
CONCERTS IN THE PARK
Recurring weekly on Monday
From: 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM
Big Spring Park
No admission charged
Website: http://www.artshuntsville.org/concerts-in-the-park/