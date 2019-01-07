Upcoming Events at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center

Rocket Explorer Experience

Jan 21, 8 A.M. – 5 P.M.

www.rocketcenter.com/daycamp

Work in teams to design robots, explore basic computer programming, compete in team-building challenges and more in this one-day robotics program.

Teacher Appreciation Weekend

Jan 19 – 21, 9 A.M. – 5 P.M.

U.S. Space & Rocket Center is proud to salute teachers for their hard work and dedication by providing free admission to educators and one accompanying guest Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, through Monday, Jan.21. Teachers will need to present their educator identification* for free admission.

On Monday, Jan. 21, join us inside the Discovery Theater for an Educator Information Workshop to address the 2019 upcoming U.S. Space & Rocket Center educator opportunities and educational event calendar. The first 100 teachers that attend one of the three Educator Information Workshops will receive a free U.S. Space & Rocket Center swag bag.

*ALL Educators (preservice and active) at all grade levels (daycare – pre-K – post secondary – graduate level) are welcome including public school, private schools, homeschools and librarians.

Mad Scientist Bash

Jan 26, 6:30 P.M. – 10 P.M.

www.rocketcenter.com/bash

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center Education Foundation’s Ambassadors proudly present the

2nd annual Mad Scientist Bash, where geek is chic! This scientific nerdfest includes live music, themed cuisine and laboratory-inspired libations. Proceeds from the Mad Scientist Bash benefit STEM-based children’s programs and exhibits and scholarships for Space Camp, Aviation Challenge, Space Camp Robotics and U.S. Cyber Camp.

The 2019 Mad Scientist Bash will blast us into an exciting and auspicious year as we celebrate both Alabama’s bicentennial and the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing. Be sure to join the U.S. Space & Rocket Center for all the Mad Fun in 2019.

Pour Your Heart Out

Feb 14, 7 P.M. – 11 P.M.

www.rocketcenter.com/pour

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center invites you to the hottest Valentine ticket in town, our 5th annual “Pour Your Heart Out.” Celebrate with an evening of food, drink and live music in the Davidson Center for Space Exploration, then step outside where our partners from Sloss Furnaces of Birmingham will help you create your own Valentine keepsake.

Guests carve their own designs into a 4-inch-square or heart shaped sand and resin mold and the Sloss metal sculptors fill these molds with molten scrap iron from a 75-pound coke-fired furnace. Once cooled, the tiles are an upcycled work of art. A cash bar will also be available, and dressy casual attire suggested. Pour Your Heart Out will go on rain or shine.