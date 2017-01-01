Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Ongoing
YAM 2017: EXHIBITION FOR YOUTH ART MONTH
Huntsville Museum of Art
300 Church Street South
Huntsville, AL 35801
An annual gathering of exuberant artwork from North Alabama K-12 students, organized by HMA’s education department in observance of Youth Art Month. Accompanied by the annual Visual Arts Achievement Exhibition.
ROCKET CITY LATIN FESTIVAL
The Westin Huntsville
6800 Governors West, NW
Huntsville, AL 35806
See the hottest Latin dance shows in the south with professional world champion dancers from around the world.
March 9 – March 12
Time: 8:30 PM
AN IRISH EVENING
Historic Huntsville Depot Roundhouse
322 Church Street
Huntsville, AL 35801
Let the luck of the Irish be with you this St. Patrick’s Day! This casual, charitable event will feature samples of Irish-themed food and drinks from a variety of local vendors, live performances by Bourbon & Shamrocks and the Fitness Arts Center Irish step dancers, a kids’ area, St. Patrick’s Day photo booth hosted by Your Perfect Party, exciting games with the Irish Society of North Alabama, and one of the best silent auctions in town. One child admitted free with adult ticket purchase.
March 10
Phone: (256) 859-4900
Time: 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM
Price: Admission charged
APRIL SHOWERS
Huntsville Botanical Garden
4747 Bob Wallace Avenue
Huntsville, AL 35805
This exhibit will most likely change the way we feel about those gloomy rainy days. Come experience the Purdy Butterfly House in a brand new way! Hundreds of vibrant umbrellas will float above the greenery, trails and turtles of the Purdy Butterfly House at Huntsville Botanical Garden. The installation uses colorful umbrellas to provide an amazing sight that evokes a careful, child-like energy. You’ll leave wanting to dance in puddles while “singing in the rain!” Don’t forget your rain boots.
March 10 – June 30
Location: 4747 Bob Wallace Avenue, Huntsville, AL
March: Mon – Sat 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Sun 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM. Apr-Sep: Mon – Thu 9:00 AM – dusk, Fri/Sat 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM,
NEIGHBORHOOD EARTH
U.S. Space & Rocket Center
One Tranquility Base
Huntsville, AL 35805
Neighborhood Earth transports visitors to the surface of our closest planetary neighbors with cutting-edge cinematic techniques and projection technologies. Using hands-on advanced technology, guests assemble rockets with 3D-printed parts, simulate the Orion Capsule’s reentry to Earth, discover the weight differences on other planets, and learn from interactive holograms. Neighborhood Earth, produced in conjunction with the U.S. Space & Rocket Center and Flying Fish Exhibits, incorporates artifacts from the U.S. Space & Rocket Center vaults to tell the stories behind mankind’s exploration of the universe, asking guests to question what the future of space exploration may hold for humanity.
Thru June 1
Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM
CHARLIE DANIEL’S BAND
Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
700 Monroe Street
Huntsville, AL 35801
From his Dove Award winning gospel albums to his genre-defining Southern rock anthems and his CMA Award-winning country hits, few artists have left a more indelible mark on America’s musical landscape than Charlie Daniels.
March 11
Phone: (800) 745-3000
Time: 7:30 PM
Price: Admission charged
EXHIBIT: ANITA HOODLESS
Huntsville Botanical Garden Conservatory Gallery
4747 Bob Wallace Avenue
The large, colorful watercolor florals of nationally recognized artist, Anita Hoodless will be on display.
March 10 – July 5
Recurring daily
Phone: (256) 830-4447
Time: Mon. – Sat. 9 AM – 5 PM, Sun. Noon – 5 PM
Price: No admission charged for exhibit. Admission charged for Garden entry.
PLANETARIUM SHOW
Von Braun Astronomical Society Planetarium
Monte Sano State Park
5105 Nolen Avenue
Huntsville, AL 35801
Von Braun Astronomical Society members and guest speakers present a variety of astronomy related programs in the Planetarium. Weather permitting, you’ll enjoy viewing the night sky through our telescopes. 2017 topics include African American Astronomers, learning to use a telescope, solar eclipse, lives of the stars, winter skies, Chinese astronomy and the Christmas star. Check the website for a program schedule.
Recurring weekly on Saturday
Location: Monte Sano State Park, Huntsville, AL
Phone: (256) 539-0316
Time: Doors open at 7 pm, program at 7:30 pm
Price: Admission charged
SATURDAY ARTIST MARKET
Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment
2211 Seminole Drive
Huntsville, AL 35805
The market features art vendors, open artist studios and independent shops, hallway demonstrations and performance, relaxed open houses and a strong sense of community and connectedness. Patrons are invited to come early for shows in the theatre and peruse art of all kinds in this comfortable indoor setting.
Recurring weekly on Saturday
Phone: (256) 489-7000
Time: 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Price: No admission charged
TREASURE HUNT AT GOLD MOUNTAIN
Burritt on the Mountain
3101 Burritt Drive
Huntsville, AL 35801
Stake your claim on all the fun as you hunt for treasure at this exciting, interactive adventure. Experience the Alabama Gold Rush of 1829 as you “arrive” on the stagecoach, shop in the General Store for provisions, build a cabin out of child-size faux logs, pan for gold in the sluice, get hands-on experience with daily chores, and much, much more. Clues are given along the way so you can find “gold nuggets” along with tons of fun. This adventure, geared for children ages 3 to 11, will provide hours of family fun and learning while presenting the rough and tumble life of a prospector and the early history of Alabama.
Recurring weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday
Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
BACKYARD JAMS FREE SUNDAY CONCERT SERIES
A.M. Booth’s Lumberyard
601 Meridian Street
Huntsville, AL 35801
Bring your appetite and your instruments for a free concert in Downtown Huntsville’s Backyard. The grill fires up at 5. It’s a celebration of music, food and fun and it’s all family-friendly. Hear some of the region’s best professionals and along with talented local musicians around The Lumberyard–join in, jam sessions pre and post show are encouraged.
Recurring weekly on Sunday
Phone: (256) 715-7130
Time: 5:00 PM
Price: No admission charged
HUNTSVILLE BLOOMS
Huntsville Botanical Garden
4747 Bob Wallace Avenue
Huntsville, AL 35805
The garden’s beautiful outdoor spaces take center stage during March and April. Spring-blooming trees, shrubs and perennials are highlighted by colorful bulbs and special flowering displays.
March 15 – April 30
Recurring daily
Phone: (256) 830-4447
Time: Mar: Mon – Sat 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Sun noon – 6 pm. Apr: Mon – Thu 9:00 AM – dusk, Fri/Sat 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Sun 12:00 – 6:00 PM
Price: Admission Charged