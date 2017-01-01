Widgetized Section

upcoming events

Ongoing

YAM 2017: EXHIBITION FOR YOUTH ART MONTH

Huntsville Museum of Art

300 Church Street South

Huntsville, AL 35801

An annual gathering of exuberant artwork from North Alabama K-12 students, organized by HMA’s education department in observance of Youth Art Month. Accompanied by the annual Visual Arts Achievement Exhibition.

ROCKET CITY LATIN FESTIVAL

The Westin Huntsville

6800 Governors West, NW

Huntsville, AL 35806

See the hottest Latin dance shows in the south with professional world champion dancers from around the world.

March 9 – March 12

Time: 8:30 PM

AN IRISH EVENING

Historic Huntsville Depot Roundhouse

322 Church Street

Huntsville, AL 35801

Let the luck of the Irish be with you this St. Patrick’s Day! This casual, charitable event will feature samples of Irish-themed food and drinks from a variety of local vendors, live performances by Bourbon & Shamrocks and the Fitness Arts Center Irish step dancers, a kids’ area, St. Patrick’s Day photo booth hosted by Your Perfect Party, exciting games with the Irish Society of North Alabama, and one of the best silent auctions in town. One child admitted free with adult ticket purchase.

March 10

Phone: (256) 859-4900

Time: 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Price: Admission charged

APRIL SHOWERS

Huntsville Botanical Garden

4747 Bob Wallace Avenue

Huntsville, AL 35805

This exhibit will most likely change the way we feel about those gloomy rainy days. Come experience the Purdy Butterfly House in a brand new way! Hundreds of vibrant umbrellas will float above the greenery, trails and turtles of the Purdy Butterfly House at Huntsville Botanical Garden. The installation uses colorful umbrellas to provide an amazing sight that evokes a careful, child-like energy. You’ll leave wanting to dance in puddles while “singing in the rain!” Don’t forget your rain boots.

March 10 – June 30

Location: 4747 Bob Wallace Avenue, Huntsville, AL

March: Mon – Sat 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Sun 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM. Apr-Sep: Mon – Thu 9:00 AM – dusk, Fri/Sat 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM,

NEIGHBORHOOD EARTH

U.S. Space & Rocket Center

One Tranquility Base

Huntsville, AL 35805

Neighborhood Earth transports visitors to the surface of our closest planetary neighbors with cutting-edge cinematic techniques and projection technologies. Using hands-on advanced technology, guests assemble rockets with 3D-printed parts, simulate the Orion Capsule’s reentry to Earth, discover the weight differences on other planets, and learn from interactive holograms. Neighborhood Earth, produced in conjunction with the U.S. Space & Rocket Center and Flying Fish Exhibits, incorporates artifacts from the U.S. Space & Rocket Center vaults to tell the stories behind mankind’s exploration of the universe, asking guests to question what the future of space exploration may hold for humanity.

Thru June 1

Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

CHARLIE DANIEL’S BAND

Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

700 Monroe Street

Huntsville, AL 35801

From his Dove Award winning gospel albums to his genre-defining Southern rock anthems and his CMA Award-winning country hits, few artists have left a more indelible mark on America’s musical landscape than Charlie Daniels.

March 11

Phone: (800) 745-3000

Time: 7:30 PM

Price: Admission charged

EXHIBIT: ANITA HOODLESS

Huntsville Botanical Garden Conservatory Gallery

4747 Bob Wallace Avenue

The large, colorful watercolor florals of nationally recognized artist, Anita Hoodless will be on display.

March 10 – July 5

Recurring daily

Phone: (256) 830-4447

Time: Mon. – Sat. 9 AM – 5 PM, Sun. Noon – 5 PM

Price: No admission charged for exhibit. Admission charged for Garden entry.

PLANETARIUM SHOW

Von Braun Astronomical Society Planetarium

Monte Sano State Park

5105 Nolen Avenue

Huntsville, AL 35801

Von Braun Astronomical Society members and guest speakers present a variety of astronomy related programs in the Planetarium. Weather permitting, you’ll enjoy viewing the night sky through our telescopes. 2017 topics include African American Astronomers, learning to use a telescope, solar eclipse, lives of the stars, winter skies, Chinese astronomy and the Christmas star. Check the website for a program schedule.

Recurring weekly on Saturday

Location: Monte Sano State Park, Huntsville, AL

Phone: (256) 539-0316

Time: Doors open at 7 pm, program at 7:30 pm

Price: Admission charged

SATURDAY ARTIST MARKET

Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment

2211 Seminole Drive

Huntsville, AL 35805

The market features art vendors, open artist studios and independent shops, hallway demonstrations and performance, relaxed open houses and a strong sense of community and connectedness. Patrons are invited to come early for shows in the theatre and peruse art of all kinds in this comfortable indoor setting.

Recurring weekly on Saturday

Phone: (256) 489-7000

Time: 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Price: No admission charged

TREASURE HUNT AT GOLD MOUNTAIN

Burritt on the Mountain

3101 Burritt Drive

Huntsville, AL 35801

Stake your claim on all the fun as you hunt for treasure at this exciting, interactive adventure. Experience the Alabama Gold Rush of 1829 as you “arrive” on the stagecoach, shop in the General Store for provisions, build a cabin out of child-size faux logs, pan for gold in the sluice, get hands-on experience with daily chores, and much, much more. Clues are given along the way so you can find “gold nuggets” along with tons of fun. This adventure, geared for children ages 3 to 11, will provide hours of family fun and learning while presenting the rough and tumble life of a prospector and the early history of Alabama.

Recurring weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

BACKYARD JAMS FREE SUNDAY CONCERT SERIES

A.M. Booth’s Lumberyard

601 Meridian Street

Huntsville, AL 35801

Bring your appetite and your instruments for a free concert in Downtown Huntsville’s Backyard. The grill fires up at 5. It’s a celebration of music, food and fun and it’s all family-friendly. Hear some of the region’s best professionals and along with talented local musicians around The Lumberyard–join in, jam sessions pre and post show are encouraged.

Recurring weekly on Sunday

Phone: (256) 715-7130

Time: 5:00 PM

Price: No admission charged

HUNTSVILLE BLOOMS

Huntsville Botanical Garden

4747 Bob Wallace Avenue

Huntsville, AL 35805

The garden’s beautiful outdoor spaces take center stage during March and April. Spring-blooming trees, shrubs and perennials are highlighted by colorful bulbs and special flowering displays.

March 15 – April 30

Recurring daily

Phone: (256) 830-4447

Time: Mar: Mon – Sat 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Sun noon – 6 pm. Apr: Mon – Thu 9:00 AM – dusk, Fri/Sat 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Sun 12:00 – 6:00 PM

Price: Admission Charged