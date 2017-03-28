Widgetized Section

University of Missouri students spend spring break serving people in Madison County

Some college students use their spring break to soak up the sun on a beach somewhere. But some University of Missouri students are using their time off to serve others. That’s what brought them to Happy Trails Therapeutic Riding Center which is the heartbeat of Director Kathi Paul.

“Help improve the lives of people with disabilities,” Paul said. Happy Trails is for anyone that has a disability, age doesn’t matter. “We use activities with our gentle horses to help them sometimes to speak, to follow directions better, sometimes to get over fear,” Paul explained. http://whnt.com/2017/03/28/university-of-missouri-students-spend-spring-break-serving-people-in-madison-county/