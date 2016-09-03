Widgetized Section

University of Alabama picks up area swimmers from Bob Jones and James Clemens

The University of Alabama dipped into the swimming holes of Madison last week by signing a swim athlete from both Bob Jones and James Clemens High Schools. Andrey Tretyakov of Bob Jones and Andrew Shea of James Clemens each signed an athletic scholarship to swim for the Crimson Tide after graduation next year.

“I was super happy with my decision to attend Alabama as the coaching and progress Alabama has made over the last couple of seasons is what helped me make my choice of Alabama,” said Shea a 6-foot-7 senior for James Clemens.

Tretyakov, who chose to forego his senior season of swimming for the Bob Jones swim team and opt to swim in the elite programs outside of high school, won four gold medals as last years’ State Meet while swimming for the Patriots, which won the Class 7A state championship. The 5-11, 155 sprinter won individual titles and set new state records in both the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard butterfly. He also was on two relay teams that posted top marks in last year’s state meet.

Tretyakov chose the Crimson Tide, a team that finished sixth in last season’s NCAA Championships, over several other schools such as Arizona State, Northwestern, Arizona, and Indiana. He plans on studying civil engineering.

Shea carries a 4.1 GPA and has been part of the Madison swimming community since age five. He won the Alabama state championship in the 50-yard freestyle last year and is currently the anchor leg of leading the Jets as they head into the final weeks of the 2016 season regarded as one of the top teams in the state.

Nicknamed “Slender Man,” Shea said he will swim sprints for Alabama and hopes to at least contribute in the relay races once arriving in Tuscaloosa next fall. “The 50-free is really my strong point as I have breakout speed,” said Shea. “I’m more comfortable at freestyle.”

Tretyakov qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials earlier this summer and just missed a spot on the United States Olympic Team in the 100-meter butterfly.

Shea also qualified as a delegate to represent the State of Alabama at the Congress of Future Medical Leaders and was nominated to attend the National Youth Leadership Forum for medicine. He’s a member of the USA Swimming Scholastic All-America Team.