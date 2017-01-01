Widgetized Section

UCP An Irish Evening

Let the luck of the Irish be with you this St. Patrick’s Day! The 19th annual UCP “An Irish Evening” to benefit United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) of Huntsville is Friday, March 10, 6 p.m., at the Huntsville Depot Roundhouse. This casual, charitable St. Patrick’s Day event will feature samples of Irish-themed food and drinks from a variety of local vendors, live performances by Bourbon & Shamrocks and the Fitness Arts Center Irish step dancers, a kids’ area, St. Patrick’s Day photo booth hosted by Your Perfect Party, exciting games with the Irish Society of North Alabama, and one of the best silent auctions in town! Tickets are just $25 each (includes free admission for one child per adult ticket) and can be purchased at ucphuntsville.org or by calling 256-859-4900.