UAH throttles Fort Valley State in Rocket City Classic victory

The University of Alabama in Huntsville men’s basketball team closed out the pre-Christmas slate by rolling past Fort Valley State 83-59 at the Von Braun Center in the Rocket City Classic on Tuesday. The Chargers improve to 8-3 on the season, while FVSU slips to 2-13.



Turning Point

-UAH grabbed an 11-point lead less than five minutes into the contest and never looked back, leading wire to wire for the non-conference victory.



Inside the Box Score

– Tanner Finley knocked down six 3-pointers in going 7-for-11 from the field to score a team-best 21 points in just 24 minutes of action, and he was joined in double figures by Seth Swalve and Sam Orf who had 12 and 10, respectively.

-Orf paced the team on the glass, snagging eight rebounds, and each of Orf, Swalve, and JJ Kaplan had a team-high three assists.

-For the contest, UAH shot 47.5 percent while finishing with 16 3-pointers, and the team held the Wildcats to a shooting mark of 35.8 percent.

-Rebounds in the game were even at 39-39.

-The Chargers recorded 20 assists on 28 made shots.

-All 17 UAH players who dressed earned minutes in the contest.



Inside the Flow

-The Chargers led by as many as 16 in the first half, and though the Wildcats would narrow the deficit to as few as eight at 31-23 with 4:09 remaining in the period, UAH would go into the locker room up by double figures again at 38-28.

-Fort Valley State pulled back within nine twice in early minutes of the second half, but UAH would eventually push its lead out to as many as 29 after David Anderson nailed a 3-pointer to make it 77-48 with 5:38 left in the game.



Noteworthy

-The six 3-pointers made by Finley tie the single-game high by a Charger this season, matching Swalve’s six against Clark Atlanta.

-UAH remains undefeated in games in which it makes at least 10 3-pointers, going 7-0 in those games, and the 16 made triples are the second-most for the squad this year.

-The Chargers establish a season-high with nine steals.

-UAH matches a season-low by being whistled for just nine fouls in the game.



Next Time Out

-The Chargers will be off until New Year’s Eve when the team welcomes Oakland City for the final non-conference game of the year. Tip-off at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall is set for 1 p.m.