U.S. Space and Rocket Center to host Mad Scientist Bash and Pour Your Heart Out events

MAD SCIENTIST BASH

Jan 26, 6:30 P.M. – 10 P.M.

www.rocketcenter.com/bash

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center Education Foundation’s Ambassadors proudly present the 2nd annual Mad Scientist Bash, where geek is chic! This scientific nerdfest includes live music, themed cuisine and laboratory-inspired libations. Proceeds from the Mad Scientist Bash benefit STEM-based children’s programs and exhibits and scholarships for Space Camp, Aviation Challenge, Space Camp Robotics and U.S. Cyber Camp.

The 2019 Mad Scientist Bash will blast us into an exciting and auspicious year as we celebrate both Alabama’s bicentennial and the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing. Be sure to join the U.S. Space & Rocket Center for all the Mad Fun in 2019.

POUR YOUR HEART OUT

Feb 14, 7 P.M. – 11 P.M.

www.rocketcenter.com/pour

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center invites you to the hottest Valentine ticket in town, our 5th annual “Pour Your Heart Out.” Celebrate with an evening of food, drink and live music in the Davidson Center for Space Exploration, then step outside where our partners from Sloss Furnaces of Birmingham will help you create your own Valentine keepsake.

Guests carve their own designs into a 4-inch-square or heart shaped sand and resin mold and the Sloss metal sculptors fill these molds with molten scrap iron from a 75-pound coke-fired furnace. Once cooled, the tiles are an upcycled work of art. A cash bar will also be available, and dressy casual attire suggested. Pour Your Heart Out will go on rain or shine.