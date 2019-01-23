Two students removed from Monrovia Middle School by deputies

Monrovia Middle School principal Anthony Thompson said Wednesday morning to two students had to be removed from the campus by Sheriff deputies.

“This morning, we removed two students for inappropriate behavior,” Thomson stated in an email sent to parents. “These two refused to work with us to resolve the situation. Our SRO and administration acted quickly and removed the students. No weapons were involved. None of our other Monrovia students were ever in any danger.”

There is no information at this time pertaining to what kind of situation prompted this action.

“Monrovia Middle School will continue to provide the safest atmosphere possible where our students can learn and grow,” Thompson added.