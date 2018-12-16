Traffic signal timing change announced for County Line Road intersection

Madison officials are trying to notify drivers in our area of a change in operations on the traffic signals along County Line Road at the Hardiman Road and Mill Road intersections. To better coordinate the turning traffic at these intersections, Mill Road green light will now come before the Arbor Trace green light. This change will complement the green light time on Hardiman Road. Another change is to force a longer red light for County Line Road at Hardiman Road. This matches the red light time at Mill and allows the traffic on County Line road to clear between the two intersections, providing stacking room for turns onto County Line Road. Please be aware of the changes and follow the traffic signals.