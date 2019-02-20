Town Madison to be first entirely fiber-connected community in North Alabama

The Breland Companies today announced that they have selected WOW! as the preferred provider for communications services to make Town Madison the first completely fiber-connected Gig+ community in North Alabama.

Town Madison, designed as a walkable community that encourages community connections, will include more than 1,500 single-family homes, luxury apartments, major retailers, restaurants, class-A office space, hotels and a minor league baseball stadium. WOW!’s fast, secure and reliable network will allow residents, businesses and visitors to stream, browse and surf with speeds up to 10 Gigs across north Alabama’s first all fiber connected community. WOW! will also design and deploy a Mesh Wi-Fi network to serve the public and retail areas of the Town Madison development with a seamless network that will allow residents, customers and visitors to enjoy quality high speed internet access when visiting Town Madison.

“To have a world-class community today you must have world-class connectivity and Internet service,” said Louis Breland, developer of Town Madison. “We are committed to providing innovative, cutting-edge technology to Town Madison residents and visitors, and WOW! is the perfect partner for bringing this new connected community to life. We met with multiple providers in seeking the right partner for this project and WOW!’s service offerings, their fiber-to-the-home solution and quality customer service make them the right choice. With Gig plus speeds and a mesh Wi-Fi network to serve our residents, shoppers and baseball fans will make Town Madison the most connected community in our region.”

“Breland Companies has partnered with WOW! because we provide the level of service and caliber of technology needed to power this world-class Alabama community,” said Philip Himel, vice president of product for WOW!. “This partnership reinforces WOW!’s ability to go head-to-head with larger competitors and win big. Our consistently reliable services, commitment to award-winning customer service and ability to pleasantly surprise communities like Town Madison make WOW! a natural choice for today’s modern communities.”

“WOW! has provided service to Madison County neighborhoods for years, and our work with them as a true community partner is invaluable in our constant quest for progress in North Alabama,” said Dale W. Strong, Madison County Commission Chairman. “We have worked hard to attract quality businesses that offer opportunity to area residents, and that starts with the reliable communications infrastructure that WOW! provides. Town Madison and the taxes it will bring for our local governments and schools is critical for our County and I am pleased that WOW! is joining the team to keep it growing.”

“The City of Madison strives to bring fresh ideas and new experiences to current and prospective residents, and we couldn’t be more excited to see this partnership between WOW! and Town Madison.” said Madison Mayor Paul Finley. “We thank WOW! for this new investment in Madison and all they do to improve connectivity and quality of life for our businesses and families.”

About Town Madison

Developed by the Breland Companies and spanning over 563 acres along Interstate I-565 in the City of Madison, Town Madison is a regional mixed-use development that will soon be home to over 1,000,000 square feet of new retail, restaurant and entertainment venues as well as 700,000 square feet of office space and 700 new hotel rooms. Over $300 million in new projects have now been announced or broken ground in Town Madison including a multi-use minor league baseball stadium, Home2Suites hotel, 280 units of luxury apartments and 300 single family residential homes along with Town Center retail and office opportunities following a New Urbanist design by DPZ Partners and Andres Duany. www.townmadison.com