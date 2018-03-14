Town Madison infrastructure agreement approved by city council

Monday, the Madison City Council took its final steps toward a baseball stadium in Madison. It approved amending a funding agreement with the Town Madison Cooperative District that deals with infrastructure, the last piece council members needed to pass in order to bring baseball to town.

The agreement approved Monday would bring Breland, the Town Madison developer’s, commitment up to $40 million to fund an I-565 interchange along with an access road to a stadium and other key infrastructure. The city agreed to pay that sum back, with interest, using new tax dollars from Town Madison. Click here to finish reading.