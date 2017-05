Town Madison construction will require blasting the next few months

Construction of the 500-acre Town Madison mixed-use development and interstate access located at I-565 and Zierdt Road is currently underway. Rock removal (blasting) operations will occur during daytime hours over several months as the project progresses. http://whnt.com/2017/05/17/town-madison-construction-will-require-blasting-over-the-next-few-months/