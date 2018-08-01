Top Ten names for Madison baseball team released to mix reactions

Madison’s baseball team is about to have a stadium and infrastructure at Town Madison, now it is time to narrow down the list of possibilities for what the team will be called. Last week, BallCorps released a Top 10 list of community-submitted names and you can vote on your favorites. The announcement was met with a lot of interest, mostly from people upset about the top names chosen. Others see the humor and potential marketing value in the list of names selected.

Click here to vote for your favorite.

Below is the list of names it released, and the reasons why those names were chosen. The list is in alphabetical order and does not include the names of the citizens who submitted them:

Army Ants: Sound off! The Army’s Redstone Arsenal serves as a center for missile and national defense programs and employs more than 40,000 members of our community.

Comet Jockeys: “Rocket City” was put on the map for its cutting-edge aerospace development. Comet Jockeys is a celebration of our brave astronauts who explore outer space.

GloWorms: Glow Worms are rare, tiny, bioluminescent creatures that call the caves at Dismals Canyon in North Alabama home, one of the few places in North Alabama!

Lunartics: We are home to some of the wildest mad scientists facing today’s challenges in space and technology. You’d have to be a “Lunartic” to do that!

Moon Possums: A scavenger at heart, these local critters are known for hanging around and having a good time with their family– just like going to a ballgame!

Puffy Head Bird Legs: No joke! It’s lingo coined by our astronauts for body fluid moving from feet to head in outer space due to lack of gravity!

Space Chimps: A tribute to Miss Baker, one of the first animals safely launched into space who is buried on the grounds at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.

Space Sloths: A nod to NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, the Space Sloths is up there with classic Minor League Baseball names like IronPigs, Flying Squirrels, Chihuahuas and Jumbo Shrimp.

ThunderSharks: Mix the powerful thunder of North Alabama’s storms with the Ultra-strong, sleek determination of the share and you end up with the personality of our community: willing to attack any problem. Visiting teams won’t mess with ThunderSharks.

Trash Pandas: (Slang for raccoon) Our community is known for engineering, and no creature in our galaxy is as smart, creative, determined, and ingenious. A problem solver– dedicated to the challenge at hand– as our local raccoons!