Widgetized Section

Three area wrestling teams end season in state championships

The AHSAA State Wrestling Championships were recently held at the VBC in Huntsville. The three-day event showcased the best high school wrestlers in the state with our three local Class 7A programs having representation among the best.

The Sparkman Senators with just five wrestlers making it to the state tournament did well earning an eighth place spot among the teams with Vestavia Hills winning its second consecutive Class 7A championship. The Senators were led by senior Branden Moore who was the lone wrestler from the three programs to make it to the finals. In the 220-pound weight division Moore lost in a decision (8-2) to James Edwards of Vestavia Hills who concluded his 2017 campaign undefeated at 41-0. Moore ended his season at 46-10. He made it to the finals with wins in both the quarterfinal and semi-final rounds.

Additional Senators to make it to the VBC event included Zach Cangelosi (285) who lost in the semi-finals and Chris Evans (138), Cameron Harbin (145) and Josh Little (195) each of which lost in the first round of action.

For Bob Jones, it would seem to be a disappointing meet as they had high expectations with nine wrestlers partaking in the action, but as a team they finished tenth. Only Daishun Mitchell (132), George Francovitch (170) and Seth Dupree (220) advanced to the semis before losing.

James Clemens had two athletes make it to the big show. Seth Bruder (182) lost in the semifinals while Matt Burrow (285) lost in round one of the action. The Jets were 13th in the team scoring.