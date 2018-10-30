This week’s upcoming events
ONGOING
ALIEN WORLDS AND ANDROIDS
Recurring daily
U.S. Space & Rocket Center
One Tranquility Base
(256) 837-3400
www.rocketcenter.com/calendar/2018-09-21/alien-worlds-and-androids
Ignite your curiosity and explore the possibility of life beyond Earth. In this exhibit, guests join scientists in their search for alien life in and beyond our solar system and discover strange alien-like creatures found here on Earth. With content that showcases the cutting-edge science taking place at organizations such as Jet Propulsion Laboratory and NASA, “Alien Worlds & Androids” brings you face-to-face with worlds far beyond their own and introduces the technology that takes them there.
Enjoy hands-on experiments in nine themed galleries and take a simulated journey on the Mars Rover. Then discover how science fiction can influence reality with life-size models of iconic robots from blockbuster films. From deep-sea exploration to artificial intelligence and robotics, let your imagination run wild in this newest featured exhibition.
MARSHALL SPACE FLIGHT CENTER BUS TOURS
Starting: 12:30 PM
U.S. Space & Rocket Center
One Tranquility Base
256-721-7218
Short of becoming a rocket scientist, there’s no better way to get a glimpse of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) than on the MSFC Bus Tour also known as the NASA Bus Tour! Take a bus from the U.S. Space & Rocket Center for an exciting tour of the MSFC facilities, including stops at the Historic Test Stands and the Propulsion Research and Development Laboratory. The tour departs and returns to the blue awning at the Rocket Center daily and lasts approximately 2-2 1/2 hours.
LOUIS COMFORT TIFFANY: TREASURES FROM THE
DRIEHAUS MUSEUM
Recurring weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday
Huntsville Museum of Art
300 Church Street
(256) 535-4350
Admission charged.
www.hsvmuseum.org
MADISON COUNTY MARKER CHALLENGE
Recurring daily
No admission charged
www.hmchs.info/mkrs/
Explore the local history of Huntsville and Madison County on the go by visiting Madison County’s 125+ historical markers. Use maps and mobile device apps to find the makers, record the code on each marker post and learn about each site. Compete with your friends to earn awards on the seven marker trails that will be released this year. The Historical Society will lead a kick-off walk for the public at 1 p.m. on October 6.
ART AT THE GARDEN: JENNIFER STOTTLE TAYLOR
Recurring daily
Guest Center Heritage Hallway
4747 Bob Wallace Avenue
www.hsvbg.org/event/art-at-the-garden-jennifer-stottle-taylor/
THURSDAY
THURSDAY NIGHT SWING
Recurring weekly on Thursday
Times: Beginner/core lesson 6:30-7:30 pm, intermediate/exploring lesson 7:30 – 8:30 pm, open dancing 8:30 – 10 pm
Flying Monkey Theatre
2211 Seminole Drive
(256) 533-0399
www.lowemill.net
THE WALL THAT HEALS
November 1 – November 4
Open 24 hours a day through 2:00 PM on Sunday
John Hunt Park Fairgrounds
2151 Airport Road
No admission charged
www.vvmf.org/twth
This replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. will be on display to honor the service and sacrifice of these veterans. The exhibit is open 24 hours a day and is free to the public. Security, chaplains and counselors will be on hand to assist visitors as needed. Handicapped parking spaces are available as well as golf cart rides for those with limited mobility.
VOICES OF OUR TIMES: PAUL FINEBAUM
November 1
Huntsville Museum of Art
300 Church Street
256-535-4350 ext 228
Admission charged
www.hsvmuseum.org/paul-finebaum-november-1-2018/
WEEKEND
PAINT BY NUMBERS COMMUNITY MURAL
November 2
Recurring weekly on Friday
From: 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM
The Camp at MidCity
5909 University Drive
No admission charged. Food and drink for purchase.
www.thecamphuntsville.com/
UNDER THE CHRISTMAS TREE
November 2 – November 3
Fri 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Sat 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Sun 12:00 – 5:00 PM
Von Braun Center South Hall
700 Monroe Street
(256) 799-6100
Admission charged
www.randolphschool.net/page/about/under-the-christmas-tree/utct-overview
FOLKLIFE FESTIVAL
November 3 – November 4
Burritt on the Mountain
3101 Burritt Drive
Admission charged
www.burrittonthemountain.com/event/folklife-festival/
Folklife festival will showcase craftspeople, artists and presenters who will share their knowledge about the traditions, skills, handicrafts and arts of our region during the 1800s and early 1900s. Come hear traditional music, see Appalachian dance, and watch demonstrators as they show you how our ancestors worked, lived and created art. Skills that will be demonstrated include: blacksmithing, flint knapping, Native American flute making and playing, spinning, quilting, open hearth cooking and much, much more.
ARTISAN’S AND FARMER’S MARKET
Recurring weekly on Saturday
8:00 AM to 12:00 PM
Village of Providence
7 Towne Center Drive, NW; Suite 102
No admission charged
ROCKET CITY NERDCON
November 3 – November 4
Sat 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM, Sun 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Huntsville Public Library Main branch
915 Monroe Street
(256) 532-5940
Admission Charged
www.hmcpl.org/rocketcitynerdcon
MADISON CITY FARMERS MARKET
Recurring weekly on Saturday
Apr – Sep 8:00 AM – Noon, Oct/Nov 9:00 AM – Noon
Trinity Baptist Church parking lot
1088 Hughes Road
(256) 656-7841
No admission charged
www.madisoncityfarmersmarket.com
SATURDAY ARTIST MARKET
Recurring weekly on Saturday
From: 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM
Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment
2211 Seminole Drive
GUIDED TOUR OF LOWE MILL A&E
Recurring weekly on Saturday
Starting: 2:00 PM
Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment
2211 Seminole Drive, Huntsville
No admission charged
TRAIN RIDE: FALL COLOR SPECIAL
October 27 – November 3
Recurring weekly on Saturday
Two excursions: 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM
North Alabama Railroad Museum
694 Chase Road
(256) 851-6276
Admission charged
www.northalabamarailroadmuseum.com
PLANETARIUM SHOW
Recurring weekly on Saturday
Doors open at 7 pm, program at 7:30 pm
Von Braun Astronomical Society Planetarium
Monte Sano State Park
(256) 539-0316
Admission charged
www.vbas.org/