This week’s upcoming events

ONGOING

ALIEN WORLDS AND ANDROIDS

Recurring daily

U.S. Space & Rocket Center

One Tranquility Base

(256) 837-3400

www.rocketcenter.com/calendar/2018-09-21/alien-worlds-and-androids

Ignite your curiosity and explore the possibility of life beyond Earth. In this exhibit, guests join scientists in their search for alien life in and beyond our solar system and discover strange alien-like creatures found here on Earth. With content that showcases the cutting-edge science taking place at organizations such as Jet Propulsion Laboratory and NASA, “Alien Worlds & Androids” brings you face-to-face with worlds far beyond their own and introduces the technology that takes them there.

Enjoy hands-on experiments in nine themed galleries and take a simulated journey on the Mars Rover. Then discover how science fiction can influence reality with life-size models of iconic robots from blockbuster films. From deep-sea exploration to artificial intelligence and robotics, let your imagination run wild in this newest featured exhibition.

MARSHALL SPACE FLIGHT CENTER BUS TOURS

Starting: 12:30 PM

U.S. Space & Rocket Center

One Tranquility Base

256-721-7218

Short of becoming a rocket scientist, there’s no better way to get a glimpse of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) than on the MSFC Bus Tour also known as the NASA Bus Tour! Take a bus from the U.S. Space & Rocket Center for an exciting tour of the MSFC facilities, including stops at the Historic Test Stands and the Propulsion Research and Development Laboratory. The tour departs and returns to the blue awning at the Rocket Center daily and lasts approximately 2-2 1/2 hours.

LOUIS COMFORT TIFFANY: TREASURES FROM THE

DRIEHAUS MUSEUM

Recurring weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday

Huntsville Museum of Art

300 Church Street

(256) 535-4350

Admission charged.

www.hsvmuseum.org

MADISON COUNTY MARKER CHALLENGE

Recurring daily

No admission charged

www.hmchs.info/mkrs/

Explore the local history of Huntsville and Madison County on the go by visiting Madison County’s 125+ historical markers. Use maps and mobile device apps to find the makers, record the code on each marker post and learn about each site. Compete with your friends to earn awards on the seven marker trails that will be released this year. The Historical Society will lead a kick-off walk for the public at 1 p.m. on October 6.

ART AT THE GARDEN: JENNIFER STOTTLE TAYLOR

Recurring daily

Guest Center Heritage Hallway

4747 Bob Wallace Avenue

www.hsvbg.org/event/art-at-the-garden-jennifer-stottle-taylor/

THURSDAY

THURSDAY NIGHT SWING

Recurring weekly on Thursday

Times: Beginner/core lesson 6:30-7:30 pm, intermediate/exploring lesson 7:30 – 8:30 pm, open dancing 8:30 – 10 pm

Flying Monkey Theatre

2211 Seminole Drive

(256) 533-0399

www.lowemill.net

THE WALL THAT HEALS

November 1 – November 4

Open 24 hours a day through 2:00 PM on Sunday

John Hunt Park Fairgrounds

2151 Airport Road

No admission charged

www.vvmf.org/twth

This replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. will be on display to honor the service and sacrifice of these veterans. The exhibit is open 24 hours a day and is free to the public. Security, chaplains and counselors will be on hand to assist visitors as needed. Handicapped parking spaces are available as well as golf cart rides for those with limited mobility.

VOICES OF OUR TIMES: PAUL FINEBAUM

November 1

Huntsville Museum of Art

300 Church Street

256-535-4350 ext 228

Admission charged

www.hsvmuseum.org/paul-finebaum-november-1-2018/

WEEKEND

PAINT BY NUMBERS COMMUNITY MURAL

November 2

Recurring weekly on Friday

From: 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM

The Camp at MidCity

5909 University Drive

No admission charged. Food and drink for purchase.

www.thecamphuntsville.com/

UNDER THE CHRISTMAS TREE

November 2 – November 3

Fri 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Sat 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Sun 12:00 – 5:00 PM

Von Braun Center South Hall

700 Monroe Street

(256) 799-6100

Admission charged

www.randolphschool.net/page/about/under-the-christmas-tree/utct-overview

FOLKLIFE FESTIVAL

November 3 – November 4

Burritt on the Mountain

3101 Burritt Drive

Admission charged

www.burrittonthemountain.com/event/folklife-festival/

Folklife festival will showcase craftspeople, artists and presenters who will share their knowledge about the traditions, skills, handicrafts and arts of our region during the 1800s and early 1900s. Come hear traditional music, see Appalachian dance, and watch demonstrators as they show you how our ancestors worked, lived and created art. Skills that will be demonstrated include: blacksmithing, flint knapping, Native American flute making and playing, spinning, quilting, open hearth cooking and much, much more.

ARTISAN’S AND FARMER’S MARKET

Recurring weekly on Saturday

8:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Village of Providence

7 Towne Center Drive, NW; Suite 102

No admission charged

ROCKET CITY NERDCON

November 3 – November 4

Sat 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM, Sun 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Huntsville Public Library Main branch

915 Monroe Street

(256) 532-5940

Admission Charged

www.hmcpl.org/rocketcitynerdcon

MADISON CITY FARMERS MARKET

Recurring weekly on Saturday

Apr – Sep 8:00 AM – Noon, Oct/Nov 9:00 AM – Noon

Trinity Baptist Church parking lot

1088 Hughes Road

(256) 656-7841

No admission charged

www.madisoncityfarmersmarket.com

SATURDAY ARTIST MARKET

Recurring weekly on Saturday

From: 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM

Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment

2211 Seminole Drive

GUIDED TOUR OF LOWE MILL A&E

Recurring weekly on Saturday

Starting: 2:00 PM

Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment

2211 Seminole Drive, Huntsville

No admission charged

TRAIN RIDE: FALL COLOR SPECIAL

October 27 – November 3

Recurring weekly on Saturday

Two excursions: 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM

North Alabama Railroad Museum

694 Chase Road

(256) 851-6276

Admission charged

www.northalabamarailroadmuseum.com

PLANETARIUM SHOW

Recurring weekly on Saturday

Doors open at 7 pm, program at 7:30 pm

Von Braun Astronomical Society Planetarium

Monte Sano State Park

(256) 539-0316

Admission charged

www.vbas.org/