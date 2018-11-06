This week’s upcoming events (Nov. 7-13)
ONGOING
ALIEN WORLDS AND ANDROIDS
Recurring daily
U.S. Space & Rocket Center
One Tranquility Base
(256) 837-3400
www.rocketcenter.com/calendar/2018-09-21/alien-worlds-and-androids
Ignite your curiosity and explore the possibility of life beyond Earth. In this exhibit, guests join scientists in their search for alien life in and beyond our solar system and discover strange alien-like creatures found here on Earth. With content that showcases the cutting-edge science taking place at organizations such as Jet Propulsion Laboratory and NASA, “Alien Worlds & Androids” brings you face-to-face with worlds far beyond their own and introduces the technology that takes them there.
Enjoy hands-on experiments in nine themed galleries and take a simulated journey on the Mars Rover. Then discover how science fiction can influence reality with life-size models of iconic robots from blockbuster films. From deep-sea exploration to artificial intelligence and robotics, let your imagination run wild in this newest featured exhibition.
MARSHALL SPACE FLIGHT CENTER BUS TOURS
Starting: 12:30 PM
U.S. Space & Rocket Center
One Tranquility Base
256-721-7218
Short of becoming a rocket scientist, there’s no better way to get a glimpse of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) than on the MSFC Bus Tour also known as the NASA Bus Tour! Take a bus from the U.S. Space & Rocket Center for an exciting tour of the MSFC facilities, including stops at the Historic Test Stands and the Propulsion Research and Development Laboratory. The tour departs and returns to the blue awning at the Rocket Center daily and lasts approximately 2-2 1/2 hours.
LOUIS COMFORT TIFFANY: TREASURES FROM THE
DRIEHAUS MUSEUM
Recurring weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday
Huntsville Museum of Art
300 Church Street
(256) 535-4350
Admission charged.
www.hsvmuseum.org
MADISON COUNTY MARKER CHALLENGE
Recurring daily
No admission charged
www.hmchs.info/mkrs/
Explore the local history of Huntsville and Madison County on the go by visiting Madison County’s 125+ historical markers. Use maps and mobile device apps to find the makers, record the code on each marker post and learn about each site. Compete with your friends to earn awards on the seven marker trails that will be released this year. The Historical Society will lead a kick-off walk for the public at 1 p.m. on October 6.
ART AT THE GARDEN: JENNIFER STOTTLE TAYLOR
Recurring daily
Guest Center Heritage Hallway
4747 Bob Wallace Avenue
www.hsvbg.org/event/art-at-the-garden-jennifer-stottle-taylor
WEDNESDAY
FIRST WEDNESDAY CAR SHOW
Recurring monthly on the 1st Wednesday
Village of Providence
7 Towne Center Drive, NW; Suite 102
No admission charged
www.facebook.com/pg/VOPnewhomes/events
THURSDAY
THURSDAY NIGHT SWING
Recurring weekly on Thursday
Times: Beginner/core lesson 6:30-7:30 pm, intermediate/exploring lesson 7:30 – 8:30 pm, open dancing 8:30 – 10 pm
Flying Monkey Theatre
2211 Seminole Drive
(256) 533-0399
www.lowemill.net
BATTLE OF THE FOOD TRUCKS FINALE
November 8
From: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
InnerSpace Brewing Company
2414 Clinton Ave
Admission charged
www.facebook.com/events/1947700588601496
HARRISON BROTHERS OPEN HOUSE
November 8
From: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Harrison Brothers Hardware
124 South Side Square
No admission charged
www.facebook.com/events/351057989036440
This year’s Holiday Open House will feature the original art of Olivia Reed Photography and Christina Long Green. Work your way down your holiday shopping list and have a glass of wine and nibbles. Harrison Brothers Hardware is downtown Huntsville’s destination shopping experience. Established in 1894, the store retains its original historic fixtures and offers merchandise that reflects “American Made” at its finest.
WEEKEND
ARTISAN’S AND FARMER’S MARKET
Recurring weekly on Saturday
8:00 AM to 12:00 PM
Village of Providence
7 Towne Center Drive, NW; Suite 102
No admission charged
MADISON CITY FARMERS MARKET
Recurring weekly on Saturday
Apr – Sep 8:00 AM – Noon, Oct/Nov 9:00 AM – Noon
Trinity Baptist Church parking lot
1088 Hughes Road
(256) 656-7841
No admission charged
www.madisoncityfarmersmarket.com
SATURDAY ARTIST MARKET
Recurring weekly on Saturday
From: 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM
Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment
2211 Seminole Drive
GUIDED TOUR OF LOWE MILL A&E
Recurring weekly on Saturday
Starting: 2:00 PM
Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment
2211 Seminole Drive, Huntsville
No admission charged
SYMPHONY POPS SERIES: WE SALUTE
November 9
7:30 PM
Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
700 Monroe Street
Admission charged
www.hso.org/concerts/we-salute/
PLANETARIUM SHOW
Recurring weekly on Saturday
Doors open at 7 pm, program at 7:30 pm
Von Braun Astronomical Society Planetarium
Monte Sano State Park
(256) 539-0316
Admission charged
www.vbas.org/
DROP IN AND CREATE
November 10
11:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Huntsville Museum of Art
300 Church Street
(256) 535-4350
No admission charged
www.hsvmuseum.org/eventcalendar/drop-in-create-saturday-3
JIM MALCOLM
November 10
Starting: 7:00 PM
Tangled String Studios
2211 Seminole Drive RR #7
Admission charged
squareup.com
LOBSTERFEST
November 10
Saint Thomas Episcopal Church
12200 Bailey Cove Road SE
(256) 880-0248 (after October 25)
No admission charged, food available for purchase.
www.lobstersrock.com
ARTIST TALK WITH AMELIA KEY
November 10
4:00 PM to 6:00 PM
Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment
2211 Seminole Drive
(256) 655-0179
Free
www.lowemill.net
ARTIST TALK WITH MICHAEL SWANN
November 10
5:00 PM to 6:00 PM
Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment
2211 Seminole Drive
(256) 533-0399
No admission charged
www.lowemill.net
MONDAY
THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE™
November 12
8:00 PM
Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
700 Monroe Street
(256) 533-1953
Admission charged
www.vonbrauncenter.com
VETERANS DAY PARADE
November 12
11:00 AM
Downtown
(256) 533-4848
No admission charged
www.ausa.org/events/2017-huntsville-madison-county-veterans-day-parade