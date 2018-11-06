This week’s upcoming events (Nov. 7-13)

ONGOING

ALIEN WORLDS AND ANDROIDS

Recurring daily

U.S. Space & Rocket Center

One Tranquility Base

(256) 837-3400

www.rocketcenter.com/calendar/2018-09-21/alien-worlds-and-androids

Ignite your curiosity and explore the possibility of life beyond Earth. In this exhibit, guests join scientists in their search for alien life in and beyond our solar system and discover strange alien-like creatures found here on Earth. With content that showcases the cutting-edge science taking place at organizations such as Jet Propulsion Laboratory and NASA, “Alien Worlds & Androids” brings you face-to-face with worlds far beyond their own and introduces the technology that takes them there.

Enjoy hands-on experiments in nine themed galleries and take a simulated journey on the Mars Rover. Then discover how science fiction can influence reality with life-size models of iconic robots from blockbuster films. From deep-sea exploration to artificial intelligence and robotics, let your imagination run wild in this newest featured exhibition.

MARSHALL SPACE FLIGHT CENTER BUS TOURS

Starting: 12:30 PM

U.S. Space & Rocket Center

One Tranquility Base

256-721-7218

Short of becoming a rocket scientist, there’s no better way to get a glimpse of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) than on the MSFC Bus Tour also known as the NASA Bus Tour! Take a bus from the U.S. Space & Rocket Center for an exciting tour of the MSFC facilities, including stops at the Historic Test Stands and the Propulsion Research and Development Laboratory. The tour departs and returns to the blue awning at the Rocket Center daily and lasts approximately 2-2 1/2 hours.

LOUIS COMFORT TIFFANY: TREASURES FROM THE

DRIEHAUS MUSEUM

Recurring weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday

Huntsville Museum of Art

300 Church Street

(256) 535-4350

Admission charged.

www.hsvmuseum.org

MADISON COUNTY MARKER CHALLENGE

Recurring daily

No admission charged

www.hmchs.info/mkrs/

Explore the local history of Huntsville and Madison County on the go by visiting Madison County’s 125+ historical markers. Use maps and mobile device apps to find the makers, record the code on each marker post and learn about each site. Compete with your friends to earn awards on the seven marker trails that will be released this year. The Historical Society will lead a kick-off walk for the public at 1 p.m. on October 6.

ART AT THE GARDEN: JENNIFER STOTTLE TAYLOR

Recurring daily

Guest Center Heritage Hallway

4747 Bob Wallace Avenue

www.hsvbg.org/event/art-at-the-garden-jennifer-stottle-taylor

WEDNESDAY

FIRST WEDNESDAY CAR SHOW

Recurring monthly on the 1st Wednesday

Village of Providence

7 Towne Center Drive, NW; Suite 102

No admission charged

www.facebook.com/pg/VOPnewhomes/events

THURSDAY

THURSDAY NIGHT SWING

Recurring weekly on Thursday

Times: Beginner/core lesson 6:30-7:30 pm, intermediate/exploring lesson 7:30 – 8:30 pm, open dancing 8:30 – 10 pm

Flying Monkey Theatre

2211 Seminole Drive

(256) 533-0399

www.lowemill.net

BATTLE OF THE FOOD TRUCKS FINALE

November 8

From: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

InnerSpace Brewing Company

2414 Clinton Ave

Admission charged

www.facebook.com/events/1947700588601496

HARRISON BROTHERS OPEN HOUSE

November 8

From: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Harrison Brothers Hardware

124 South Side Square

No admission charged

www.facebook.com/events/351057989036440

This year’s Holiday Open House will feature the original art of Olivia Reed Photography and Christina Long Green. Work your way down your holiday shopping list and have a glass of wine and nibbles. Harrison Brothers Hardware is downtown Huntsville’s destination shopping experience. Established in 1894, the store retains its original historic fixtures and offers merchandise that reflects “American Made” at its finest.

WEEKEND

ARTISAN’S AND FARMER’S MARKET

Recurring weekly on Saturday

8:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Village of Providence

7 Towne Center Drive, NW; Suite 102

No admission charged

MADISON CITY FARMERS MARKET

Recurring weekly on Saturday

Apr – Sep 8:00 AM – Noon, Oct/Nov 9:00 AM – Noon

Trinity Baptist Church parking lot

1088 Hughes Road

(256) 656-7841

No admission charged

www.madisoncityfarmersmarket.com

SATURDAY ARTIST MARKET

Recurring weekly on Saturday

From: 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM

Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment

2211 Seminole Drive

GUIDED TOUR OF LOWE MILL A&E

Recurring weekly on Saturday

Starting: 2:00 PM

Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment

2211 Seminole Drive, Huntsville

No admission charged

SYMPHONY POPS SERIES: WE SALUTE

November 9

7:30 PM

Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

700 Monroe Street

Admission charged

www.hso.org/concerts/we-salute/

PLANETARIUM SHOW

Recurring weekly on Saturday

Doors open at 7 pm, program at 7:30 pm

Von Braun Astronomical Society Planetarium

Monte Sano State Park

(256) 539-0316

Admission charged

www.vbas.org/

DROP IN AND CREATE

November 10

11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Huntsville Museum of Art

300 Church Street

(256) 535-4350

No admission charged

www.hsvmuseum.org/eventcalendar/drop-in-create-saturday-3

JIM MALCOLM

November 10

Starting: 7:00 PM

Tangled String Studios

2211 Seminole Drive RR #7

Admission charged

squareup.com

LOBSTERFEST

November 10

Saint Thomas Episcopal Church

12200 Bailey Cove Road SE

(256) 880-0248 (after October 25)

No admission charged, food available for purchase.

www.lobstersrock.com

ARTIST TALK WITH AMELIA KEY

November 10

4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment

2211 Seminole Drive

(256) 655-0179

Free

www.lowemill.net

ARTIST TALK WITH MICHAEL SWANN

November 10

5:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment

2211 Seminole Drive

(256) 533-0399

No admission charged

www.lowemill.net

MONDAY

THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE™

November 12

8:00 PM

Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

700 Monroe Street

(256) 533-1953

Admission charged

www.vonbrauncenter.com

VETERANS DAY PARADE

November 12

11:00 AM

Downtown

(256) 533-4848

No admission charged

www.ausa.org/events/2017-huntsville-madison-county-veterans-day-parade