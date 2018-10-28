They did it! Patriots secure playoff berth

Khalil Griffin scored two touchdowns and ran for over 100 yards to lift Bob Jones to its 14th consecutive playoff berth Friday night, beating Huntsville 21-3 in the Class 7A Region 4 regular season finale at Madison City Schools Stadium.

Griffin rushed the ball 18 times for 101 yards and scored on runs of 2 and 49 yards. Reciever Donovan Brown had four catches for 129 yards including a 27 yard haul for a touchdown.

Sophmore QB Slate Alford, who had never taken a Varsity snap, replaced injured starting quarterback Caden Rose who broke a finger playing against Region 4 runner-up Austin.

Rose had started 20 consecutive games for the Patriots and is an Alabama baseball commit.

Alford did very well in his first start at the helm going 6-of-11 for 140 yards and a touchdown and only one interception.

Huntsville (3-7 2-5) had several opportunities to score in the first half but the Patriots defense stepped up and forced turnovers and missed field goals.

Bob Jones is the fourth seed in in Region 4 and will have a bye-week before traveling to play powerhouse Hoover Nov. 9 in the first round of the state playoffs.

“Slate did a great job. I knew he would give us a great chance to win. Donovan Brown played a great game and our defense made stop after stop and held them to three points. We were very conservative in the second half and let our defense win the ballgame,” said Patriots Head Coach Kevin Rose.

Huntsville finished its regular season with four straight losses and is eliminated from the playoffs.