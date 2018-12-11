There are plenty of holiday events before Christmas

GALAXY OF LIGHTS DRIVING NIGHTS

Recurring daily

Huntsville Botanical Garden

4747 Bob Wallace Avenue

(256) 830-4447

Admission covers carload of 10

Galaxy of Lights is a holiday light extravaganza featuring larger-than-life animated light displays. See Santa soaring over a delightful winter village. Nursery rhyme characters dance and frolic among traditional scenes of the season. And, best of all, experience the magic of the twinkling icicle forest. Galaxy of Lights is the perfect holiday treat for the young and young-at-hear

SANTA’S VILLAGE

Recurring daily

5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Historic Huntsville Depot

320 Church Street

www.earlyworks.com

Visit Santa in this magical winter wonderland. Adding to the whimsical fun will be making crafts in the North Pole Express train car, mingling with costumed characters, decorating a cookie, mailing your letters to Santa in the North Pole Post Office, enjoying musical entertainment on the Tinsel Tunes Stage and shopping in Santa’s gift shop.

SKATING IN THE PARK

Mon – Thu 4:00 – 10:00 PM, Fri 4:00 PM – 12:00 AM, Sat 10:00 AM – 12:00 AM and Sun 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Huntsville Museum of Art

300 Church Street

(256) 529-7995

Grab your skates, family and friends then head downtown to enjoy outdoor ice skating behind the museum. The rink is open through January 6.

TINSEL TRAIL

Recurring daily

nightly from dusk until midnight

Big Spring International Park East

200 Church Street, Huntsville

(256) 339-6513

No admission charged

Big Spring Park takes on a holiday glow with over 300 elaborately decorated trees. Enjoy a festive stroll through the park. Stop to watch the ice skaters. Enjoy a hot beverage or dine at a nearby restaurant.

STAR OF WONDER PLANETARIUM SHOW

December 1 – December 29

Recurring weekly on Saturday

Doors open at 7 pm, program at 7:30 pm

Von Braun Astronomical Society Planetarium

Monte Sano State Park

(256) 539-0316

Admission charged

www.vbas.org

What exactly was the star that the Wisemen saw? Was it a star that stood in the sky two-thousand years ago and marked a single location in Bethlehem? Each year at this special time, VBAS turns back the hands of time to look into the sky of long ago and search for this mysterious object. As we ponder the skies of Bethlehem, we’ll explore several possibilities including comets, meteors, novae and other phenomena as well as examine the origins of some of the Christmas traditions we celebrate today.

SANDERS FAMILY CHRISTMAS

December 12 – December 16

Wed-Sat 7:00 PM, Sat/Sun 2:30 PM

Burritt on the Mountain Old Country Church

3101 Burritt Drive

(256) 536-2882

www.burrittonthemountain.com

Return to Mount Pleasant, North Carolina, on Christmas Eve of 1941. Reverend Oglethorpe has invited the Sanders to the Baptist Church to sing and witness, thereby getting the congregation into the down-home holiday spirit before the boys, including one of the Sanders’ own, ship off to World War II. The Congregation will hear more than two-dozen Christmas carols, many of them vintage hymns, and hilarious yuletide stories from the more or less devout Sanders family members. The play is set in a church which makes Burritt’s Old Country Church the perfect venue.

MARVEL UNIVERSE LIVE! AGE OF HEROES

December 13 – December 16

Thu 7:00 PM, Fri 10:30 AM and 7:00 PM, Sat 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM, Sun 2:00 PM

Von Braun Center Propst Arena

700 Monroe Street

Admission charged

www.vonbrauncenter.com

Marvel fans, assemble for this live, action-packed, legendary battle to defend the universe from evil. Spider-Man, the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy join forces with Doctor Strange, master of the mystic arts, in a race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into Loki’s hands. This ancient artifact holds immeasurable mystical power and would allow Loki to achieve his eternal quest to crown himself ruler of Asgard and Earth. This all new show unites some of Marvel’s greatest Super Heroes including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk and Black Widow against some of the most threatening villains. Their journey sparks new feuds with old foes, pitting student against mentor, sister against sister and brother against brother. Witness cutting-edge special effects, aerial stunts and video projection in this incredible adventure. Fans of all ages will be immersed in the Marvel Universe and experience it all with their family…LIVE!

CHRISTMAS TIME WITH THE BEASLEY BROTHERS

December 13

7 PM – 9:30 PM

Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts

Decatur AL

www.facebook.com/events/257592091563036

Join Madison’s own The Beasley Brothers and Special Guest for a rockin’ family friendly Christmas Show!

LIVING CHRISTMAS TREE

December 13 – December 16

Times: Thu – Sat 7:30 PM, Sat 11 AM ( a 35 min. presentation for children), 4:30 and 7:30 PM, Sun 3:00 PM (abbreviated performance for adults) and 5:30 PM

First Baptist Church

600 Governors Drive

(256) 428-9422

Free tickets available upon request

www.fbchsv.org/LCT

A spectacle of sight and sound, over 150 singers, a 50 piece orchestra and thousands of lights bring a 39-foot Christmas tree to life. Experience this celebration sure to be a highlight of your Christmas observance.

ROCKET CITY CHRISTMAS

December 13

6:30 PM

Von Braun Center Concert Hall

700 Monroe Street

(256) 533-1953 or 1 800-745-3000

Admission charged

Shawn Klush and Cody Ray Slaughter deliver the ultimate holiday concert. Special guests Donnie Sumner and Larry Strickland, former members of Elvis’ Stamps Quartet along with members of the Blackwood Quartet.

JERSEY BOYS

December 14 – December 16

Fri 8:00 PM, Sat 2:00 and 8:00 PM, Sun 1:00 and 6:30 PM

Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

Admission charged

www.broadwaytheatreleague.org

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story — a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.

CHRISTKINDLMARKET HUNTSVILLE

December 15

4:30 PM to 9:30 PM

U.S. Space & Rocket Center, Davidson Center

One Tranquility Base

No admission charged

www.facebook.com/events/1594055013987430/

Hear, see, smell and taste a Bavarian Christmas with a live German band, handcrafted Christmas gifts, a magical visit from Santa Claus, German street food including gluhwein, local brews and beloved Christmas sweets and treats. Prost! Also enjoy a special performance by Lyrique Music Productions. Take a trip down memory lane or create some new ones as more than 50 craft vendors from the Southeast region bring your Christmas dreams to life.

SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS PAST HOMES AND LUMINARY TOUR (RAIN DATE)

December 15

Weeden House Museum and Garden

300 Gates Avenue

(256) 536-7718

Admission charged

(no credit or debit cards, please)

www.weedenhousemuseum.com/twickenham-tour-of-homes.html

DANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE!

December 19

From: 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Von Braun Center Concert Hall

700 Monroe Street

(256) 533-1953

Admission charged

www.vonbrauncenter.com

TV’s biggest dance show returns on tour this winter with “Dancing with the Stars: Live!” featuring fan favorite professional and troupe dancers in a brand-new production showcasing every type of dance style as seen on ABC’s hit show Dancing with the Stars, ranging from ballroom and jazz to modern and hip-hop.

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS – LIVE ON STAGE

December 20

7 PM

Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

Admission charged

www.vonbrauncenter.com

Charles Schulz’ beloved animated special comes to life on stage to share the true meaning of Christmas.

JEWEL’S HANDMADE HOLIDAY TOUR

December 20

Starting: 7:30 PM

Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

700 Monroe Street

Admission charged

Grammy-nominated songwriter and New York Times’ bestselling author and poet JEWEL will return to the road this holiday season for a one of a kind tour, performing holiday classics, holiday originals and classic Jewel songs alongside special guests and family members Atz, Atz Lee and Nikos Kilcher.

JIM PARKER’S SONGWRITERS SHOWCASE

December 21

6:30 pm

Von Braun Center Playhouse

700 Monroe Street

(256) 533-1953

Admission charged

Spend the evening listening to great music by multiple artists and learning about the creative process behind the songs.

SIERRA HULL

December 20

Shows at 6:30 PM and 8:30 PM

Tangled String Studios RR7 @ Lowe Mill A&E

2211 Seminole Drive, SW

Admission charged

Sierra Hull and her husband, Justin Moses will perform two spectacular Christmas shows. Hull began as a bluegrass thrush, a teen prodigy. Krauss called her to the Grand Ole Opry stage when Hull was 11-years-old. Two years later, she signed with Rounder Records, and soon became known as a remarkable mandolin player, a tone-true vocalist, and a recording artist of high order. She made two acclaimed albums. She played Carnegie Hall at age 12, the Kennedy Center at age 16, and the White House at age 20. She also became the first bluegrass musician to receive a Presidential Scholarship at the Berklee College of Music.

THE NUTCRACKER, A YULETIDE BALLET

December 21 – December 23

Fri 7 PM, Sat 2 and 7:00 PM, Sun 2 PM

Lee Lyric Theater Main Stage

2500 Meridian Street

(256) 881-5930

Admission charged

Website: aybt.booktix.com

Alabama Youth Ballet Theatre presents its fresh, yet traditional approach to the beloved Christmas ballet. Huntsville’s most experienced teachers and directors, Keren Gibb-Hilliard and David Herriott, will once again create the performance that has been a holiday favorite for families.

SKATE WITH SANTA

December 22

2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Ice Complex

3185 Leeman Ferry Road

(256) 883-3774

Admission charged

Mr. and Mrs. Claus are making a stop at the rink before his big night out. Stop by for a fun day of skating with Santa, decorating cookies with Mrs. Claus, and building a snowman with Santa’s elves.

SYMPHONY POPS SERIES:

Wizard Wands and Lightsabers

December 31

7:30 PM

Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

700 Monroe Street

Admission charged

www.hso.org/concerts/wizard-wands-and-lightsabers