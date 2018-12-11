There are plenty of holiday events before Christmas
GALAXY OF LIGHTS DRIVING NIGHTS
Recurring daily
Huntsville Botanical Garden
4747 Bob Wallace Avenue
(256) 830-4447
Admission covers carload of 10
Galaxy of Lights is a holiday light extravaganza featuring larger-than-life animated light displays. See Santa soaring over a delightful winter village. Nursery rhyme characters dance and frolic among traditional scenes of the season. And, best of all, experience the magic of the twinkling icicle forest. Galaxy of Lights is the perfect holiday treat for the young and young-at-hear
SANTA’S VILLAGE
Recurring daily
5:00 PM to 9:00 PM
Historic Huntsville Depot
320 Church Street
www.earlyworks.com
Visit Santa in this magical winter wonderland. Adding to the whimsical fun will be making crafts in the North Pole Express train car, mingling with costumed characters, decorating a cookie, mailing your letters to Santa in the North Pole Post Office, enjoying musical entertainment on the Tinsel Tunes Stage and shopping in Santa’s gift shop.
SKATING IN THE PARK
Mon – Thu 4:00 – 10:00 PM, Fri 4:00 PM – 12:00 AM, Sat 10:00 AM – 12:00 AM and Sun 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Huntsville Museum of Art
300 Church Street
(256) 529-7995
Grab your skates, family and friends then head downtown to enjoy outdoor ice skating behind the museum. The rink is open through January 6.
TINSEL TRAIL
Recurring daily
nightly from dusk until midnight
Big Spring International Park East
200 Church Street, Huntsville
(256) 339-6513
No admission charged
Big Spring Park takes on a holiday glow with over 300 elaborately decorated trees. Enjoy a festive stroll through the park. Stop to watch the ice skaters. Enjoy a hot beverage or dine at a nearby restaurant.
STAR OF WONDER PLANETARIUM SHOW
December 1 – December 29
Recurring weekly on Saturday
Doors open at 7 pm, program at 7:30 pm
Von Braun Astronomical Society Planetarium
Monte Sano State Park
(256) 539-0316
Admission charged
www.vbas.org
What exactly was the star that the Wisemen saw? Was it a star that stood in the sky two-thousand years ago and marked a single location in Bethlehem? Each year at this special time, VBAS turns back the hands of time to look into the sky of long ago and search for this mysterious object. As we ponder the skies of Bethlehem, we’ll explore several possibilities including comets, meteors, novae and other phenomena as well as examine the origins of some of the Christmas traditions we celebrate today.
SANDERS FAMILY CHRISTMAS
December 12 – December 16
Wed-Sat 7:00 PM, Sat/Sun 2:30 PM
Burritt on the Mountain Old Country Church
3101 Burritt Drive
(256) 536-2882
www.burrittonthemountain.com
Return to Mount Pleasant, North Carolina, on Christmas Eve of 1941. Reverend Oglethorpe has invited the Sanders to the Baptist Church to sing and witness, thereby getting the congregation into the down-home holiday spirit before the boys, including one of the Sanders’ own, ship off to World War II. The Congregation will hear more than two-dozen Christmas carols, many of them vintage hymns, and hilarious yuletide stories from the more or less devout Sanders family members. The play is set in a church which makes Burritt’s Old Country Church the perfect venue.
MARVEL UNIVERSE LIVE! AGE OF HEROES
December 13 – December 16
Thu 7:00 PM, Fri 10:30 AM and 7:00 PM, Sat 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM, Sun 2:00 PM
Von Braun Center Propst Arena
700 Monroe Street
Admission charged
www.vonbrauncenter.com
Marvel fans, assemble for this live, action-packed, legendary battle to defend the universe from evil. Spider-Man, the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy join forces with Doctor Strange, master of the mystic arts, in a race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into Loki’s hands. This ancient artifact holds immeasurable mystical power and would allow Loki to achieve his eternal quest to crown himself ruler of Asgard and Earth. This all new show unites some of Marvel’s greatest Super Heroes including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk and Black Widow against some of the most threatening villains. Their journey sparks new feuds with old foes, pitting student against mentor, sister against sister and brother against brother. Witness cutting-edge special effects, aerial stunts and video projection in this incredible adventure. Fans of all ages will be immersed in the Marvel Universe and experience it all with their family…LIVE!
CHRISTMAS TIME WITH THE BEASLEY BROTHERS
December 13
7 PM – 9:30 PM
Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts
Decatur AL
www.facebook.com/events/257592091563036
Join Madison’s own The Beasley Brothers and Special Guest for a rockin’ family friendly Christmas Show!
LIVING CHRISTMAS TREE
December 13 – December 16
Times: Thu – Sat 7:30 PM, Sat 11 AM ( a 35 min. presentation for children), 4:30 and 7:30 PM, Sun 3:00 PM (abbreviated performance for adults) and 5:30 PM
First Baptist Church
600 Governors Drive
(256) 428-9422
Free tickets available upon request
www.fbchsv.org/LCT
A spectacle of sight and sound, over 150 singers, a 50 piece orchestra and thousands of lights bring a 39-foot Christmas tree to life. Experience this celebration sure to be a highlight of your Christmas observance.
ROCKET CITY CHRISTMAS
December 13
6:30 PM
Von Braun Center Concert Hall
700 Monroe Street
(256) 533-1953 or 1 800-745-3000
Admission charged
Shawn Klush and Cody Ray Slaughter deliver the ultimate holiday concert. Special guests Donnie Sumner and Larry Strickland, former members of Elvis’ Stamps Quartet along with members of the Blackwood Quartet.
JERSEY BOYS
December 14 – December 16
Fri 8:00 PM, Sat 2:00 and 8:00 PM, Sun 1:00 and 6:30 PM
Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
Admission charged
www.broadwaytheatreleague.org
They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story — a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.
CHRISTKINDLMARKET HUNTSVILLE
December 15
4:30 PM to 9:30 PM
U.S. Space & Rocket Center, Davidson Center
One Tranquility Base
No admission charged
www.facebook.com/events/1594055013987430/
Hear, see, smell and taste a Bavarian Christmas with a live German band, handcrafted Christmas gifts, a magical visit from Santa Claus, German street food including gluhwein, local brews and beloved Christmas sweets and treats. Prost! Also enjoy a special performance by Lyrique Music Productions. Take a trip down memory lane or create some new ones as more than 50 craft vendors from the Southeast region bring your Christmas dreams to life.
SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS PAST HOMES AND LUMINARY TOUR (RAIN DATE)
December 15
Weeden House Museum and Garden
300 Gates Avenue
(256) 536-7718
Admission charged
(no credit or debit cards, please)
www.weedenhousemuseum.com/twickenham-tour-of-homes.html
DANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE!
December 19
From: 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM
Von Braun Center Concert Hall
700 Monroe Street
(256) 533-1953
Admission charged
www.vonbrauncenter.com
TV’s biggest dance show returns on tour this winter with “Dancing with the Stars: Live!” featuring fan favorite professional and troupe dancers in a brand-new production showcasing every type of dance style as seen on ABC’s hit show Dancing with the Stars, ranging from ballroom and jazz to modern and hip-hop.
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS – LIVE ON STAGE
December 20
7 PM
Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
Admission charged
www.vonbrauncenter.com
Charles Schulz’ beloved animated special comes to life on stage to share the true meaning of Christmas.
JEWEL’S HANDMADE HOLIDAY TOUR
December 20
Starting: 7:30 PM
Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
700 Monroe Street
Admission charged
Grammy-nominated songwriter and New York Times’ bestselling author and poet JEWEL will return to the road this holiday season for a one of a kind tour, performing holiday classics, holiday originals and classic Jewel songs alongside special guests and family members Atz, Atz Lee and Nikos Kilcher.
JIM PARKER’S SONGWRITERS SHOWCASE
December 21
6:30 pm
Von Braun Center Playhouse
700 Monroe Street
(256) 533-1953
Admission charged
Spend the evening listening to great music by multiple artists and learning about the creative process behind the songs.
SIERRA HULL
December 20
Shows at 6:30 PM and 8:30 PM
Tangled String Studios RR7 @ Lowe Mill A&E
2211 Seminole Drive, SW
Admission charged
Sierra Hull and her husband, Justin Moses will perform two spectacular Christmas shows. Hull began as a bluegrass thrush, a teen prodigy. Krauss called her to the Grand Ole Opry stage when Hull was 11-years-old. Two years later, she signed with Rounder Records, and soon became known as a remarkable mandolin player, a tone-true vocalist, and a recording artist of high order. She made two acclaimed albums. She played Carnegie Hall at age 12, the Kennedy Center at age 16, and the White House at age 20. She also became the first bluegrass musician to receive a Presidential Scholarship at the Berklee College of Music.
THE NUTCRACKER, A YULETIDE BALLET
December 21 – December 23
Fri 7 PM, Sat 2 and 7:00 PM, Sun 2 PM
Lee Lyric Theater Main Stage
2500 Meridian Street
(256) 881-5930
Admission charged
Website: aybt.booktix.com
Alabama Youth Ballet Theatre presents its fresh, yet traditional approach to the beloved Christmas ballet. Huntsville’s most experienced teachers and directors, Keren Gibb-Hilliard and David Herriott, will once again create the performance that has been a holiday favorite for families.
SKATE WITH SANTA
December 22
2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Ice Complex
3185 Leeman Ferry Road
(256) 883-3774
Admission charged
Mr. and Mrs. Claus are making a stop at the rink before his big night out. Stop by for a fun day of skating with Santa, decorating cookies with Mrs. Claus, and building a snowman with Santa’s elves.
SYMPHONY POPS SERIES:
Wizard Wands and Lightsabers
December 31
7:30 PM
Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
700 Monroe Street
Admission charged
www.hso.org/concerts/wizard-wands-and-lightsabers