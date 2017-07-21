Widgetized Section

The opioid epidemic in north Alabama and what you need to know

The world of drugs is real, and you’d often be surprised about where and how drugs are circulating.

Partnership for a Drug Free Community held a community-wide town hall meeting at Redstone Federal Credit Union on Wynn Drive to inform the public about the latest drug trends. WHNT NEWS 19 streamed the event live on Facebook and whnt.com.

Members of Today’s Youth, Tomorrow’s Leaders and a panel of influential, local leaders talked about the dramatic rise of deaths due to opiate use, the use of prescription and recreational drugs, and how advocates are making a difference.

Here is a list of the panelists:

•SGT Eddie Houk, STAC Team

•Karren Crowson, Pharmacist

•CPT Mike Salomonsky, Madison County Sheriff’s Department

•Tyler Berryhill, Madison County Coroner

•Telly Lanier, Wellstone Behavioral Health

•Don Webster, COO HEMSI

•Today’s Youth – Tomorrow’s Leaders (TYTL) Members

