The Beasley Brothers are returning home for “Christmas Time”

For years Lawson and Jackson Beasley have been making a name for themselves in the music world. The two brothers who grew up in Madison have fronted a five-piece band known as The Beasley Brothers. Described as a American/rock group, the band is now based in Nashville, TN, but their heart, and music, returns to their roots in the Tennessee Valley for events like the annual Summer Gazebo Concert Series in Madison and the upcoming Christmas with the Beasley Brothers at the Princess Theatre in Decatur.

The brothers first discovered their love for music as toddlers, where they used to stand in front of the tv with their toy guitars, singing along to the CMT top 20 almost every day. Now at 23 and 24 years old, Lawson draws from influences such as The Beatles, Eagles, John Mayer and The Avett Brothers. The band’s original music is founded upon tight familial harmonies and catchy, upbeat melodies.

The group began to catch the attention of the north Alabama community in 2015 when they opened for legendary rockers, Kansas, after receiving the most fan votes out of 75 bands in the WhistleStop Que The Music contest. Later that year, they released their second EP “Here We Go Again”, which was followed by a sold-out album release show.

Currently, The Beasley Brothers have expanded all around the southeast, and can be seen performing monthly on Broadway in Nashville and in Huntsville.

The group headlined their first tour in June of 2018, which included shows at the legendary Rockwood Music Hall in New York City, as well as other venues in Boston, Virginia Beach, and Cape Hatteras.

Thursday, the group will host their third annual Christmas show, Christmas Time with The Beasley Brothers.

The show is family friendly and will feature Christmas classics, modern Christmas hits, and even a few Christmas originals this year. They will perform this year at The Princess Theater in Decatur on Thursday, December 13 starting at 7 p.m.

“Our first Christmas how was held at UAH in 2016 and we sold out,” Lawson Beasley said. “This year we have moved the venue to the historic Princess Theatre in Decatur to accommodate more people.”

In addition to the show, the band is planning to release their first Christmas album. “The album will feature all original music,” said Lawson, who also said they do all their own production work.

For information about the Christmas show, go to www.princesstheatre.org. Also, check out The Beasley Brothers’ new single “Stayin’ Here A While” on any digital music provider. For more information, visit TheBeasleyBrothers.com.