Widgetized Section

Tate Farms suffers significant structure fire

Tate Farms, a popular fall family destination in the Tennessee Valley, suffered a significant loss in a fire early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Tate Farms at around midnight. Hazel Green, Meridianville, Moores Mill and Hazel Green volunteer fire departments all responded to a structure fire on the property.

According to the Tate Farms Facebook page, the animal barn is a total loss and part of the playground is burned. The post says during the fire, some animals were able to escape, but unfortunately, the pigs did not make it out. http://whnt.com/2017/08/27/popular-family-destination-tate-farms-suffers-significant-structure-fire/