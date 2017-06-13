Widgetized Section

TAKING ACTION: Palmer Park upgrades in the works

Palmer Park is one of Madison’s most used facilities. But, many park users now consider it to be very dated, and are voicing those concerns.

“We are at this park every night and every weekend. Both of my boys play baseball here, and they have since they were five and six years old,” said Kelli Karnes.

Karnes said there are a number of improvements she would like to see, but safety for the children is at the top of the list.

