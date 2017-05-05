Widgetized Section

Summer Theatre Magic: Register for FPCT Camps!

Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater (FPCT) invites you to experience theatre magic this summer!

Registration is now open for Summer Theatre Camps for ages 3-18. FPCT is offering a variety of full day and half day theatre camps, along with theatre showcases.

These opportunities are appropriate for student performers of all skill levels, whether they want to explore a new way to be creative or take to the stage as a seasoned veteran.

Camps will be located at FPCT’s campus on Long Ave. as well as in a state-of-the-art theater on campus at the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH). Before Care and After Care is available for Full Day Camps.

Early Bird registration ends May 5, 2017.

June’s Full Day Camps bring a new theme each week, including On Broadway, Calling All Heroes and Villains…, Mystery Mayhem, and Enchanted Fairytales! Students will be divided into age appropriate groups and learn different elements of theatre including acting, voice, movement, dance, musical theatre, improvisation and much more! Friday is Sharing Day! Campers showcase their work to invited family and friends on UAH’s campus!

FPCT offers Half Day Camps in June and July, featuring Early Childhood Camps (ages 3-4), Elementary School Camps (ages 5-6), Elementary School Camps (ages 7-9), Middle School Camps (ages 10-12), and Teen Camps (ages 13-15). Popular classes include Pete the Cat, The Day the Crayons Quit, Star Wars on Stage, and May the Bard be With You!

For more experienced actors, a showcase might be the perfect fit!

Teen Acting Showcase: Hamlet Murders

This exciting one week showcase will combine theatre training and stage experience while working with a fun, contemporary play. This program requires a lot of discipline and focus and is a creative challenge for any young actor. Actors will showcase their talents in a fully developed production on Saturday, July 15 at UAH.

Young Musical Theatre Showcase: Whoville Adventures

Available for ages 5-7, this fun and high energy class teaches young Whos the process of putting on a play! At the finale of this two week program, actors will perform a short scene before the Advanced Musical Theatre Showcase on Friday, July 28 at UAH.

Advanced Musical Theatre Showcase: Seussical Jr.

Available for ages 8-15, this performance intensive showcase will help aspiring actors grow while working on a musical! At the finale of this two week program, actors will showcase their talents in a fully developed production of Suessical Jr. on Friday, July 28 at UAH.

Camp costs range from $90 – $475. Discounts are available!

Fantasy Playhouse is dedicated to arts access for all who seek it, so tuition assistance and payment plans are available for every class. FPCT is grateful to the support of Woody Anderson Ford, Trivector Services, and BNI-Rocket City Referrals for their corporate support of our Tuition Assistance program!

There are four ways to register:

Online: www.FantasyPlayhouse.com

In-Person: Office Hours are Monday-Friday from 9:00am-5:00pm

Mail: Please mail in form with payment.

Fax: Complete form and fax to 256-539-6835

Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Summer Camp Details:

Phone: 256-539-6829

Location: 3312 Long Ave., Huntsville, AL

Website: www.FantasyPlayhouse.com

For more information, contact Candice Cooper, Education Director, at candice.cooper@fantasyplayhouse.com