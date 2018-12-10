Student leads effort at Madison Elementary to help charity

Madison City schools have been demonstrating their giving spirit during the month of December. Students have been collecting donations for various charity groups or showing their kindness in giving back to their communities in other ways. One great example last week was Madison Elementary. Students (pictured above and below), lead by 5th grader Mya Lacey (above), collected clothing and food for the Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen. Rose of Sharon serves needy families, including many veterans. This served as a wonderful lesson for students on giving back. For more about the Rose or Sharon, go to www.roseofsharonsoupkitchen.org. To see more ways students have participated in giving, go to www.facebook.com/madisonweeklyschoolnews.