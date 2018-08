Giving Back is a Hallmark of Madison City Schools – Many of our students initiate giving on their own, like Madison Carmouche recently did with a backpack and school supply drive for needy students. Miss Carmouche, a senior at Bob Jones High School, is pictured with some of the donated backpacks and supplies to Superintendent Robby Parker (pictured above), Rainbow Elementary Principal Brian Givens and Horizon Elementary Counselor Jennifer Walker.