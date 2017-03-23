Widgetized Section

Student helps create the design for SPEAK suicide prevention

Apps help us do all sorts of things like get directions, find restaurants, and connect with other people and information. When a need arises, we’re familiar with the saying, “There’s an app for that.” When it comes to one very serious issue – suicide prevention – one group hopes an app can become a life-saving tool.

It's not easy to talk about, but for those struggling with thoughts of suicide, finding help should be. The SPEAK Initiative is designed to prevent suicides, especially among middle and high school students, in north Alabama. As part of that, some members of the Leadership Huntsville/Madison County Class 30 created an app.