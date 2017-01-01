Widgetized Section

Student designs app for school district’s website

Madison City Schools has a new and improved App for its website.

It’s the MCS Go 2.0, designed by a Bob Jones student. Feedback so far has been overwhelmingly positive.

Xander Voight is a junior interested in computer science. He spent a semester under the direction of MCS Instructional Technology Coordinator Daniel Whitt interning at the Madison City Central Office.

Mr. Whitt explains the benefits of these hands-on-learning internships this brief video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L7XLA12M0Xs&sns=em

Xander devoted most of his internship designing the app’s features and dealing with all the legal complexities to get it approved by Apple. He said an Android version may be in the near future.

Xander was recognized at the Feb. 9 meeting of the Madison City Board of Education. “For a junior in high school to build an app of that complexity is a giant undertaking,” said Mr. Whitt.

Schools Superintendent Robby Parker and Board members also commended Xander for his ingenuity and hard work.