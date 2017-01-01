Widgetized Section

State of the Arts reception to be held Jan. 18

On Wednesday, January 18, Arts Huntsville will host its annual “State of the Arts” reception, where the City of Huntsville and Arts Huntsville will announce the recipients of the 2017 Huntsville Arts and Cultural Grants.

The Huntsville Arts and Cultural Grant Program was established in 2013 and continues today with funding from the City of Huntsville through the leadership of Mayor Tommy Battle and City Council members Will Culver, Bill Kling, Dr. Jennie Robinson, Mark Russell and Devyn Keith. The 2017 grant recipients completed a competitive application process assessed by a citizen panel with representatives from each of Huntsville’s five council districts. All 2017 grant program recipients are established Huntsville arts and cultural organizations contributing to the city’s quality of life and economic development.

The evening will also feature a special first look at the latest show at the Arts Huntsville Gallery at the VBC, Between Imagination & Invention: The Art of NASA in the Space Age. The gallery show will feature the conceptual and historical works of NASA artists from the 60s to the 90s, many never-before-seen beyond NASA’s walls. Representatives from NASA will be in attendance at the reception.

For more information on the grant program or other services of Arts Huntsville, visit www.artshuntsville.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @ArtsHuntsville.