Stand-up comedian Henry Cho to headline Madison Hospital fundraiser

Comedian Henry Cho has been featured on The Tonight Show, The Late, Late Show and Comedy Central. Now, Madison County residents can see him right here at home in support of Madison Hospital.

Cho will headline this year’s Party in the Park, hosted by Huntsville Hospital Foundation, on Thursday, Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m. at Insanity Complex (100 Skate Park Drive).

In addition to laughs, guests will enjoy a delicious buffet dinner catered by Mangia Italian Restaurant, a silent auction and the chance to win an exciting gift card treasure chest giveaway. For only $25, attendees can buy their chance to unlock more than $1,200 in gift cards, including Rosie’s Mexican Cantina, Lowe’s, Mangia Italian Restaurant, Terramé Day Spa & Salon, Mastercard and so many more!

Event proceeds will purchase an MRI-compatible Anesthesia System for Madison Hospital. The equipment will allow the not-for-profit hospital to expand its capabilities of performing MRIs on adult and pediatric patients who require anesthesia when having the procedure.

The MRI with anesthesia will be an ideal option for patients of any age who:

• have difficulty staying still for the test

• have extreme pain when lying on their back

• are ventilator dependent

• have intense anxiety or claustrophobia at the thought of being in the MRI tube

“We are continuing to see tremendous growth at Madison Hospital, now with 90 beds to serve our thriving community,” said Mary Lynne Wright, Madison Hospital president. “The proceeds from Party in the Park will enable us to offer this high-tech solution to patients so they can comfortably receive an MRI close to home without traveling downtown. Please buy your tickets and support your local hospital!”

Tickets for Party in the Park can be purchased online at huntsvillehospitalfoundation.org, or by calling (256) 265-8077. Tickets are $75 per person and include food and entertainment. Must be age 21 or older to attend. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

About Henry Cho

Henry Cho has appeared on NBC’s The Tonight Show, CBS’s The Late, Late, Show, and NBC’s Young Comedians Special. He served two years as host of NBC’s Friday Night Videos, and had many guest roles on various network sitcoms. His one-hour Comedy Central Special, “What’s That Clickin Noise?” is currently on Netflix. Cho can also be heard daily on SiriusXM, Blue Collar Radio and Pandora. He’s also a regular performer at the Grand Ole Opry. Learn more at www.henrychocomedy.com.

About Huntsville Hospital Foundation

Huntsville Hospital Foundation, a not-for-profit organization, is the fundraising arm of Huntsville and Madison Hospitals. It works to strengthen relationships between the hospitals and the community. The Foundation accepts gifts—both individual and corporate—on the hospitals’ behalf, and works to fund present and future equipment and program needs. For more information, call (256) 265-8077 or visit huntsvillehospitalfoundation.org.