Sparkman opens year with wins over rivals, MA boys miss chance to tie in first place, and Bob Jones to face rival Jets on Friday

Sparkman opened the new calendar year with wins over Class 7A, Area 8 rival James Clemens and Florence.

The Senators improved to 4-0 in the area by edging host Clemens 66-65 on Jan. 5. Sparkman held a one game lead over Buckhorn for the top spot in the area.

Sparkman stepped out of the area against visiting Class 6A Florence on Jan. 6 and picked up the win, 60-45.

Sparkman can clinch the area title at home Friday by beating Buckhorn. The Senators will host Clay-Chalkville on Monday.

Before falling to Sparkman, the Jets won at Fairview 84-62 on Jan. 2. Clemens will host crosstown rival Bob Jones on Friday seeking its first area win of the season. Bob Jones beat the Jets 50-47 on Dec. 8. for the Patriots lone area victory.

Bob Jones dropped a 51-48 decision to Buckhorn in an area matchup on Jan. 5.

Madison Academy missed a chance to tie Westminster Christian for first place in Class 4A Area 14 when the teams met on Jan. 2. Visiting WCA prevailed 49-42. The Mustangs rebounded with home wins outside the area over Scottsboro, 60-46, and Columbia Academy (Tenn.), 68-48.

Madison Academy will host Saint John Paul II on Saturday and travel to Decatur Heritage on Monday.

Girls

Sparkman strengthened its hold on first place with a 58-54 win at James Clemens on Jan. 5.

The Senators can clinch the regular season area title and the opportunity to host the area tournament by beating second-place Buckhorn on Friday. Clay-Chalkville will visit on Monday.

James Clemens dropped into a second-place tie with Buckhorn after losing to Sparkman. The Jets suffered another loss outside the area earlier in week, 53-23, at Fairview.

James Clemens will seek its third area win at home against Bob Jones on Friday.

The Patriots will attempt to get their first win in the area when they face the Jets. Bob Jones lost to area rival Buckhorn 54-34 on Jan. 5.

Madison Academy remained in sole possession of first place in Class 4A, Area 14 by crushing Westminster Christian 60-12 on Jan. 2. The Mustangs beat visiting Columbia Academy (Tenn.) 58-21 on Jan. 6.

Madison Academy will host Saint John Paul II on Saturday and play at Decatur Heritage on Monday.