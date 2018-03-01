Sparkman High School students walkout for safety

Sparkman High School students held a school walk out for safety Tuesday. About half of the students at Sparkman High School left their classrooms and poured out next to the football field.

“It’s definitely scary because, I mean, the people who were lost, they weren’t expecting it to happen,” said Junior, Shelby Lopez. “And it hits home when you realize that it really can happen to you.”

The walkout was organized by the journalism students on the school’s newspaper. They said after the Parkland school shooting, school safety was on most everybody’s mind. Click here for full story.