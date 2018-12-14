Sparkman High, Middle schools lock doors as deputies search for child abuse suspect

Madison County Schools officials locked the doors at Sparkman Middle and Sparkman High schools Thursday because of a “potential threat” in the area.

A Madison County Schools spokesman said there was a potential threat in the area of Burwell Road that prompted school officials to secure the area around 11:30 a.m. and make sure all students were indoors. The lockout was lifted around 12:30 p.m.