Space and Rocket Center to host International Observe the Moon Night

International Observe the Moon Night will be held Saturday, Oct. 20, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the U.S. Space & Rocket Center’s Davidson Center for Space Exploration. This event is free and open to the public, and guests should enter through the north doors of the Davidson Center beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Activities

  • Air-brushed face painter
  • Hands-on activities (Dr. Bond & the Science Guys)
  • Live Science Show
  • Science Magic Show
  • Balloon animals
  • Lots of telescopes
  • Music
  • Janet Ivey from Janet’s Planet- presentation on Apollo 50th and hands-on activity
  • Astronomy Van
  • Moon Information Tables
  • Inflatable Movie Screen
  • Candy rover activity from NASA Academic Affairs
  • Ask a Scientist Table
  • HAL5- LUROVA Simulation Game

