Space and Rocket Center to host International Observe the Moon Night
International Observe the Moon Night will be held Saturday, Oct. 20, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the U.S. Space & Rocket Center’s Davidson Center for Space Exploration. This event is free and open to the public, and guests should enter through the north doors of the Davidson Center beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Activities
- Air-brushed face painter
- Hands-on activities (Dr. Bond & the Science Guys)
- Live Science Show
- Science Magic Show
- Balloon animals
- Lots of telescopes
- Music
- Janet Ivey from Janet’s Planet- presentation on Apollo 50th and hands-on activity
- Astronomy Van
- Moon Information Tables
- Inflatable Movie Screen
- Candy rover activity from NASA Academic Affairs
- Ask a Scientist Table
- HAL5- LUROVA Simulation Game