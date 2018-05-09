SoulStock brings popular Christian music to North Alabama May 18-19

Some of the top artists in contemporary Christian music can be heard the third weekend in Decatur, Ala. during North Alabama’s largest outdoor Christian music celebration. Set for May 18-19, 2018, SoulStock features a night of worship and joyful music with local praise bands followed by a day of ongoing music by a distinguished lineup of Christian bands that include a hip-hop and rap artist, a modern worship and rock group, Grammy nominated recording artist and Dove-winning singer-songwriter.

On Friday, gates open at 5:30 p.m. with music getting underway at 6:30 p.m. Slated to perform are:

6:30 p.m. – My Savior Story

7:15 p.m. – Katy Kinard

8:00 p.m. – Noah Cleveland

Gates open at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday and the line-up features:

1:00 p.m. – We Are Vessel

1:45 p.m. – Jordan Copas

2:30 p.m. – Seventh Day Slumber

3:25 p.m. – Decypher Down

4:40 p.m. – Noah Cleveland

5:00 p.m. – Tony Nolan

5:45 p.m. – Jordan Feliz

7:00 p.m. – Plumb

8:30 p.m. – Zach Williams

Taking the stage at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday is this year’s guest speaker Tony Nolan, evangelist and founder of TNT Ministries, based in Georgia. Nolan spent several years, as the tour-pastor and evangelist for the Casting Crowns Lifesong Tour and Winter Jam Tour Spectacular, stopping in more than 220 U.S. cities. He is the author of several books, including “Hurt Healer: Reaching Out to a Broken World” and “GASP! You Will Spend Forever Somewhere: How to Make Sure It’s Heaven” and has produced DVD and CD presentations, including, “What’s the Deal With God,” “LifeLift” and “Spiritual 911.” For more information, visit http://tonynolan.org.

The annual event is held on the Spirit of America Field located in Point Mallard Park in Decatur. Festivalgoers are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs, and a variety of food vendors will be available to suit any taste bud. A donation of $5 is requested at the gate. New or gently used shoes also will be accepted at the entrance for donation to the homeless and less fortunate. The entrance gate is located on the west end of the fenced Spirit of America Field, closest to T.C. Almon

Recreation Center. No coolers, spiked-end beach umbrellas or pets are allowed on the Spirit of America Field.

For more information, visit www.soulstock.com.