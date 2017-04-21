Widgetized Section

Senator Bill Hotzclaw presents check to Liberty Learning Foundation

Alabama State Senator Bill Holtzclaw presented a check Friday morning April 21, 2017, to the Liberty Learning Foundation to fund the 10-week civics, character and financial literacy program for 2nd and 5th graders in Madison City Schools. After seeing the program’s impact first hand, he has committed to 10,000 to implement these crucial lessons. And he insisted on presenting the donation in person.

Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker, Horizon second grade teacher Mrs. Summer Chance and several students stood alongside Liberty Learning Foundation’s Tami Culver as she accepted the donation.

“Senator Holtzclaw is investing in his youngest constituents,” said Culver. “He recognizes this program builds a stronger foundation for our community, and he knows that it all starts with our youngest learners. We hope Senator Holtzclaw’s leadership will influence other city leaders to do their part to help change entire communities.”

Seven Madison City Schools are currently participating in the Super Citizen Program. Approximately 1,725 students from Columbia, Heritage, Horizon, Madison, Mill Creek, Rainbow and West Madison Elementary are participating this year.

Liberty Learning Foundation has impacted more than 100,000 students across the state of Alabama. To learn more about the all-American educational mission visit www.libertylearning.org/watch