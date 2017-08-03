Widgetized Section

School leaders plan more learning opportunities for Madison students

Some school district’s are already back in class, meanwhile, Madison schools get the new year started Monday.

For Madison city students, Superintendent Robby Parker says, the sky is the limit and there are specific areas he wants to improve on this school year.

“One thing that I’ve asked our staff to do and we’re going to do really diligently throughout the year is, I believe that our kids in grades K-6, I believe that our top math students can excel even more than they’re excelling now,” said Parker.

