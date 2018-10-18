School district seeking public comments concerning proposed 2019-2020 calendar

The Madison City Board of Education had its first reading of the proposed 2019-2020 School Year Calendar last Thursday.

No action will be taken until the board has considered public comment.

The proposed calendar sets the school start at Aug. 7 for 2019 and the ending date at May 21.

Both the fall break (Oct. 7-11) and spring break (March 30-April 3) line up with those breaks for Huntsville and Madison City Schools. The schedule winds up giving two full weeks over the winter break and nearly 11 weeks of summer vacation.

No school will be held on Labor Day (Sept. 2), Veterans Day (Nov. 11), Thanksgiving (Nov. 27-29) , Martin Luther King Day (Jan. 20), and President’s Day Feb. 17).

Students will attend a half-day on Friday, Dec. 20 leading into the Winter Break, which extends two full weeks until schools re-open on Monday, Jan. 6.

The other half-days for students are: Friday, Aug. 30 leading into the Labor Day holiday; Friday, Nov. 8 just before Veterans Day; Friday, Feb. 14 before the Presidents Day Holiday; Friday, April 24; and

Thursday May 21 launching the summer break just before Memorial Day weekend.

Graduation is set for Monday, May 18.

Teacher Collaborative Days on the half-days for students are Aug. 30; Nov. 8; Feb. 14 and April 24.

School systems are mandated by the state to have 180 instructional days and must work around crucial test dates. The proposed 2019-20 calendar does not conflict fall break with PSAT testing.

The draft calendar does not include any weather days because doing so with all of the other parameters that were trying to be met could have extended the school year past Memorial Day.

Go to http://www.madisoncity.k12.al.us for more information or to leave a comment.

Click here for a pdf of the proposed calendar