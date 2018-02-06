School district plans public meetings to gain input

The following is a message to parents and concerned citizens from Madison Superintendent of Education Robby Parker:

I want to invite you to take part in shaping the future of our school district.

Recently, I shared with you my 10-Year Vision for Madison City Schools, laying out its challenges and next steps.

Last Thursday began the first of several public input meetings.

I encourage you to attend one of the next meetings for an overview of the 10-Year Vision plan and to offer your input..

We’ve put a lot of information up on our website in case you missed the Jan. 23 State of Schools address. Look it over if you want background before you come.

The public input meetings are as follows:

Thursday, Feb. 15, West Madison Elementary, 6 p.m. start.

Monday, Feb. 26, Columbia Elementary, 6 p.m. start.

The growth challenges will demand some bold solutions led by new schools, more Pre-K space and other initiatives if we want our system to remain a top performing school district for our kids.

We have added an FAQ page on our website to share answers to the most commonly asked questions about the proposed vision that we will add to as we conduct our community meetings.

However, one issue on everyone’s mind apart from how we will plan for growth is, will we need to rezone for next year? We are looking at our school enrollment data now to determine how to make sure that each school in Madison continues to be outstanding. If rezoning is necessary, a proposed plan will be presented at the February 22nd Board of Education meeting and public input will be sought prior to any approval of any rezoning plan. This is nothing new in Madison, and it is what keeps our system strong.

Please come casual – come as you are. We need your input.

Robby Parker

Superintendent of Education

Madison City Schools