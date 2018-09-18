School district hopes to build two new schools to handle growth
Madison has experienced continued growth and more is obviously on the way with ongoing projects increasing the job opportunities in and around the city.
According to Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker, the number of students have doubled over the past 20 years. This is prompting a call for more schools to be built within the city.
A committee designed to study the city’s growth in relation to the school district is recommending at least two new schools be built in Madison.
The school board states this needs to happen within five years.
“The growth from those subdivisions that will come online will require us to have at least one elementary and one middle school in the next couple of years,” said school board president Renae Bartlett.
