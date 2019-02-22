School board hears several presentations from school groups at meeting

Thursday’s Madison City Board of Education meeting began on a positive note as usual, showcasing some of the amazing students of Madison City Schools.

The presentations were followed by a report from the construction manager over the Columbia and Rainbow elementary school renovations, and the Liberty and Discovery middle school expansions and renovations. All projects were completed on time and 5 percent under budget for a total of $10.4 million.

Columbia Elementary brought representatives from its S2S (student-to-student) mentoring program aimed at welcoming new students. Funded by a military grant, the program helps not only students from military transferring here, but newcomer students for whatever reason.

The students hold socials, pair up with new kids immediately, and do other activities to make them feel welcome.

The Liberty Middle Choir also performed. Students performed a song paying tribute to veterans, which they sang at LMS’s Veteran’s Day observance.



The Board also heard a presentation by representatives of Madison City’s new Best Buddies program that pairs special needs students with older student role models who can be their “buddy.”

A benefit concert will be held for the Best Buddies program on April 26, at James Clemens High School, starting at 7 p.m. Musical guests are the Beasley Brothers

Mr. Parker reminded citizens to be sure to come to the State of Schools meeting next Tuesday, Feb. 26, at James Clemens High School.

Mr. Parker will report to the community on the status of schools and make some major announcements regarding new school plans and possible locations, rezoning, and other matters related to the school system’s accelerated growth. Enrollment in Madison City Schools has grown by 567 kids since the end of school last year.