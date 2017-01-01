Widgetized Section

Saturday

Get your green ready, because St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner!

The holiday is March 17, but the 40th Annual Ellen McAnelly Memorial St. Patrick’s Day Parade will wind through the streets of downtown Huntsville on Saturday, March 11. The parade begins at 11:30 a.m. and is presented by the Irish Society of North Alabama and sponsored by Straight to Ale.

Why so early? There’s a good reason, don’t worry.

“The reason we do it the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day is because we can actually schedule that,” said Mike Cox, the 2017 parade chairman. “No matter what day St. Patrick’s Day falls on, we can schedule it on that Saturday so it frees up families to come out.”

Everyone’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day! Put on your green and bring the family to watch the parade and enjoy Irish culture, music and heritage in a fun, friendly atmosphere.

“The Ellen McAnelly St. Patrick’s Day parade is for the community of Huntsville,” said Cox. “All proceeds we get from sponsors go back into next year’s parade to make it a great event for everyone to enjoy. It honors the memory of Ellen McAnelly, who founded the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Huntsville, and it also raises awareness about the Irish Society of North Alabama.”

It’s free to participate in the parade, by the way. If your group would like to march, please register on huntsvillestpatricksday.com. Staging will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Lot K, between Holmes Avenue and Clinton Avenue.