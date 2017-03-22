Widgetized Section

Due to the heavy probability of rain tomorrow, the Mad City USA Greenpower Racing and Car Show Event at James Clemens High School has been postponed. The new date is April 15.

However, the annual Math-a-palooza event at Bob Jones High School is still on for tomorrow. This math festival is always a big draw for students and parents.

More than 300 kids grades 3-6 will be participating in this math extravaganza – just for fun. Imagine math as a way to choose to spend a Saturday. Bob Jones High School is located at 650 Hughes Road.

High school math teams lead the various math competitions and do the scoring for the youngster participants. Celebrate with challenging math tests, poster contest, Kahoot, Chess Corner, Legos Room, Candy walk and more. There are even some math challenges for parents to test their know-how against their kids.

Math competitions begin at 8:45 and finish by 10 Activities after the tests will conclude with awards at noon.