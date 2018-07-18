Sales tax holiday for school items set for July 20-22
Alabamians can buy back-to-school items without paying sales tax July 20-22.
The 13th annual sales tax holiday waives the state’s 4 percent sales tax, and many municipalities also forgo sales tax collection for specified items those three days.
The Alabama Retail Association said tax-exempt items include:
• Clothing priced at $100 or less per item;
• School supplies valued at $50 or less per item;
• Books that cost $30 or less per book;
• Tablets, laptops, computers and printers with a selling price of $750 or less.
More than 300 local governments won’t be collecting sales tax on those items during the three days.