Sales tax holiday for school items set for July 20-22

Alabamians can buy back-to-school items without paying sales tax July 20-22.

The 13th annual sales tax holiday waives the state’s 4 percent sales tax, and many municipalities also forgo sales tax collection for specified items those three days.

The Alabama Retail Association said tax-exempt items include:

• Clothing priced at $100 or less per item;

• School supplies valued at $50 or less per item;

• Books that cost $30 or less per book;

• Tablets, laptops, computers and printers with a selling price of $750 or less.

More than 300 local governments won’t be collecting sales tax on those items during the three days.