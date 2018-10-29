Rocket City Trash Pandas logos unveiled

The Rocket City Trash Pandas have revealed their team logos, team colors, and cap designs.

Hundreds of fans showed up to Dublin Park in Madison Saturday night to come out and support the Trash Pandas.

The Trash Pandas have selected six logos, four team colors, and a unique lettering template to be featured on T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and nonuniform caps, all of which will be available for purchase in the temporary Trash Panda Emporium, located in the gymnasium at Dublin Park following the official logo unveiling ceremony.

A full line of Trash Pandas merchandise will be available at the Trash Panda Emporium, opening next to the Apple Store at Bridge Street in Huntsville on Nov. 12.

BallCorps LLC states the ballot descriptor for the Trash Pandas was “our community is known for engineering; and, no creature in our galaxy is as smart, creative, determined and ingenious a problem solver – dedicated to the challenge at hand – as our local raccoons!”

The new identity intends to pay tribute to the Rocket City’s rich engineering, aerospace and military heritage.

A raccoon in an engineered rocket made out of a trash can is the centerpiece of the identity. There is also the extraterrestrial raccoon head cap logo, RC (Rocket City) marks, and patriotic emblems celebrating America’s ingenuity to reach the final frontier.

“I thought the entire branding process was one of the most fascinating experiences I’ve been part of,” BallCorps CEO Ralph Nelson said in a news release. “Every step and public reaction Jason (Klein) and Casey (White) told us to anticipate at the very start of the process happened exactly as they said. The worldwide interest in our name is stunning; I suspect the reaction to our merchandise will be exactly the same. I have, and will continue to, recommend Brandiose to any of my peers looking for the ideal brand.”

Madison’s new minor league baseball team announced its name, chosen by fans, in September. – WAFF